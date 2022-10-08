Source title: 5 new cases of infection in Beijing from 0:00 to 15:00 today, including 3 cases of social screening

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, October 8 (Yin Xingyun) On October 8, at the 405th press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that on October 7 From 00:00 to 24:00, 3 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection were added in Beijing, including 2 cases of isolation observers, 1 case of social screening personnel (reported), and 1 case each in Chaoyang District, Changping District, and Yanqing District. , are light. From 0:00 to 15:00 on October 8, Beijing added 5 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection, including 2 cases of isolation and observation personnel, 3 cases of social screening personnel, 3 cases in Xicheng District, Fengtai District and Fangshan District. 1 case, 4 cases of mild infection, and 1 case of asymptomatic infection. It has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment, and the relevant risk points and personnel have been controlled and placed.

