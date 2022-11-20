From 00:00 to 13:00 on November 20, there were 5 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus in Hangzhou, 2 cases were discovered by community screening, and 3 cases were discovered by checkpoint interception.

Asymptomatic infected person 1: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, found by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected person 2: a person who came to Hangzhou from outside the province, whose current address is No. 30 Jijiadun, Yuhang District, and was found by community screening.

Asymptomatic infected person 3: a person from Hangzhou from outside the province, whose current address is Building 6, No. 517, Yuntang New Village, Meilin Road, Tonglu County, and was intercepted at the checkpoint.

Asymptomatic infected persons 4-5: People from Hangzhou from outside the province, intercepted and found at the checkpoint.

At present, the above personnel have been closed-loop transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and are in stable condition. The trajectories of public places involved in our city are as follows:

November 17: G2807 (4 compartments), Pullman Movie Hotel Hangzhou Longhu Paradise Street, Feiji Bullfrog (Platinum Island Branch, Binjiang Paradise Street)

November 18: G2815 (cars 10 and 11), Pullman Movie Hotel Hangzhou Longfor Paradise Street, Wang Agai handmade snacks (Hall B, Longfor Binjiang Paradise Street)

November 19: NS3294, Hangzhou Longhu Tianjie Pullman Movie Hotel, Liuxianji Peach Cake (Longhu Tianjie store), Pinquan Supermarket (Chunjiang Licheng store), Fengweiyuan Quzhou Self-selected Fast Food (Yueming Road store) , Xue’s Fresh Fruit Store (Tianjie store), AEON Mall (Liangzhu Xincheng store), Zhang Liang Malatang (Beizhou Commercial Plaza store), Jinde Small Kitchen Barbecue Restaurant (No. 76 Mafengtou)

November 20: Chongxian S13 Lianhang Expressway Exit, Hangzhou Shenglong Glass Co., Ltd. (No. 34 Zhujiabang, intersection of Chongchao Road and Yunhe Road)

It is hoped that the general public will actively cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control work, consciously improve health literacy and self-protection capabilities, cooperate with prevention and control measures such as risk investigation and nucleic acid testing, and maintain self-health management awareness.

People who come to Hangzhou from the province and return to Hangzhou must take the initiative to report to the community in advance, and can report through the following small program. It is recommended to complete the report within 24 hours before arriving in Hangzhou, strictly implement the “arrival inspection” of entering Hangzhou, and cooperate with the implementation of the corresponding Epidemic prevention and control measures.