Source Title: From 00:00 to 15:00 on November 16th, the risk points of 5 new cases of infection in Changping, Beijing were announced

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, November 16th (Reporter Meng Zhu) Today (16th) afternoon, Beijing held the 415th press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic. At the meeting, Feng Zhiming, member of the Standing Committee of the Changping District Party Committee, head of the Propaganda Department, and spokesperson of the District Party Committee, reported that from 0:00 to 24:00 on November 15, there were 16 new confirmed cases and 11 asymptomatic infections in Changping District. From 0:00 to 15:00 on November 16, 3 new confirmed cases and 2 asymptomatic infections were added in Changping District, and they have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment. 1. The newly added risk points are as follows: November 12th 8:55—10:30 Beijing Dance Academy Grade Examination Technology Center, Tiantongyuan West District 1, Tiantongyuan South Street Around 10:00 Baiquanzhuang Vegetable Market in Machikou Town Around 10:05 Split Chicken Shop, No. 201, Baiquanzhuang Village, Machikou Town 10:18—10:31 Butcher shop and vegetable shop, No. 47, Baiquanzhuang Village, Machikou Town Around 10:42 Chengbei Street Yuyang Dumpling Restaurant 10:50—23:00 South Haozhuang Zhangji Braised Noodles Sheep Stick Bone Shop Around 11:08 Northeast Dumpling Restaurant in Yuanxi Xiaopu, Baimiao Middle Street, Beiqijia Town Around 11:10, the fruit shop next to Yuanxi's small shop in Beiqijia Town Around 12:18 Huangqiao Biscuits, No. 25, Dongsha Gezhuang Village, Beiqijia Town 12:30—13:04 Dongguan Wal-Mart Supermarket, Changcui Road, Chengbei Street, use the bathroom on the first floor around 13:00 during the period 13:04—13:09 Chengbei Street Holiland (Changping Dongguan Branch) Around 14:56 Tiantongyuan North Street, Tiantongyuan West 3rd District, Building 5, Dingdang Supermarket 18:30—19:00 Supermarket delivery (Changping Nanshao Qingxiu Shangcheng Store) November 13th Around 9:40, Linglong Water Station, Dongsha Gezhuang Village, Beiqijia Town Around 9:56 Baiquanzhuang Vegetable Market in Machikou Town, and Split Chicken Shop at No. 201 Baiquanzhuang Village 10:16—10:18 Butcher shop and vegetable shop, No. 47, Baiquanzhuang Village, Machikou Town Around 10:38 Yuyang Dumpling Restaurant in Chengbei Street 10:50—23:00 South Haozhuang Zhangji Braised Noodles Sheep Stick Bone Shop Around 12:23 Lottery Station, Building 5, Tiantongyuan West Third District, Tiantongyuan North Street (express collection point) Around 17:40 Zhonglian Wanjia Supermarket in Dongsha Gezhuang Village, Beiqijia Town Around 18:04 Crispy Fried Chicken Shop, No. 132, Dongsha Gezhuang Village, Beiqijia Town Around 18:10 Sweet Lala Beverage Shop in Beiqijia Town (Dongsha Gezhuang Village Store) Around 18:50 Xiaotangshan Town Tianxing Pet Store (Shunsha Road Fulu Road store) Around 19:03 Niannianfu Convenience Store, Building 2, Yard 88, Shunsha Road, Xiaotangshan Town Around 20:34 Nanhaozhuang Shanxi Biscuit Shop, Chengnan Street (100 meters east of the intersection of Baibai Road and Nanbeizhuang Road) Around 20:44 Xiaomajia Mala Tang in Nanhaozhuang Village, South Chengnan Street November 14th Around 9:40 Dujia fresh juice bun shop in Dongsha Village, Beiqijia Town Around 9:52 Shengshi Suguo Fruit Supermarket in Dongsha Gezhuang Village, Beiqijia Town Around 9:58 Sports lottery store at No. 297, Gezhuang Village, Dongsha, Beiqijia Town Around 10:30 Huoxu Clothing City, Chengbei Street Around 10:50 Machikou Town Mama Station in Gecun Around 17:32 Shengshi Suguo Fruit Supermarket in Dongsha Village, Beiqijia Town Around 17:35 Beiqijia Town Dongsha Gezhuang Village Convenience Supermarket Around 20:00 Chaolin Clinic in Gezhuang Village, Dongsha, Beiqijia Town The risk points of the above-mentioned foreign-related areas have been spread to related areas. Those who have the same time and space as the above-mentioned risk points, please immediately report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live. Those who have the same time and space as the above-mentioned risk points, please immediately report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live. 2. Development of epidemic prevention and control work Changping District conscientiously implements and optimizes the “Twenty Measures” for epidemic prevention and control, dynamically optimizes and adjusts prevention and control strategies in accordance with the requirements of “one district, one policy”, scientifically and accurately formulates district-level social prevention and control measures, and coordinates well for entertainment, fitness, parks, etc. Scenic spots, construction sites, markets, supermarkets and other key places are under control, strict control of community checkpoints, various prevention and control measures are carried out in detail, and the social prevention and control network is tightly woven. Efforts should be made to deal with the epidemic in key areas, and the chain of transmission should be continuously dug and inspected in a fast manner, and key links such as chasing the sun, secret detection, transshipment, and isolation should be closely monitored, and risk personnel and points should be accurately determined to strictly prevent the spread of the epidemic. At the same time, respond to the concerns of enterprises and the masses in a timely manner, strive to solve the demands of the masses for medical treatment, daily necessities, and assistance in difficulties, strengthen psychological counseling, publicity and training, and put in place service guarantee measures to minimize the impact on the production and life of the masses. Feng Zhiming said that in the next step, Changping District will strengthen its confidence in winning, make good use of its professional disease control capabilities and emergency response mechanisms for epidemic-related risks, compete with the virus and seize time with the epidemic, curb the rising momentum of the epidemic as soon as possible, and go all out to protect the citizens life safety and health. I would like to take this opportunity to remind the general public that during nucleic acid testing, they must obey the on-site arrangements, line up in an orderly manner, wear masks correctly, keep a safe distance, do not gather, talk less, leave immediately after the test, wear a mask, and do a good job of personal protection and hygiene. See also Not only send money and goods, but also provide accurate services (guarantee the basic life of the poor ③)

