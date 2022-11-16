Finally, the right importance is given to customer service, the data says so. Almost half of Italian companies declare that the relationship with customers plays a key role in generating new business and a third have chosen a top manager to coordinate their activities.

The fifth edition of the State of Service survey carried out by Salesforce – a global leader in CRM, Customer Relationship Management – ​​shows that 48% of Italian companies believe in the strategic importance of customer service. The survey involved over 8,000 resources involved in customer service in 36 countries, of which 300 in Italy. And the conclusions are different and particularly interesting.





Customer service: digital channels are still growing

Consumers look for brands, on every possible interaction channel. They seek him out for product information, or just to build a more intimate relationship with their favorite brands. They then look for it, after the purchase, to complete the experience in the best way. And all this is even more true in times of uncertainty like the ones we are experiencing.

Rising inflation and price hikes limit purchasing power and, now more than ever, customer service needs to keep brand interest high. Because it is often the first touch point between company and customer. However, there is a need for new measurement methods and valid technologies that promote productivity and efficiency. And Italian companies are aware of this, as 53% of customer service teams in Italy are already automating processes and workflows.

Customer attention to digital channels has grown during the pandemic and shows no signs of slowing down. According to the Salesforce report, in retail, although email is still the predominant point of contact (91% of the answers provided), social media is in second place with 82% and online chat or live support are now they follow closely (76%). In particular, 65% of customer service companies in Italy offer video support and an equal percentage offer live chat services.

A profession with a new dignity

But it’s not just virtual assistance, dialogue in the field plays a crucial role even beyond the sectors in which it was historically most requested and present (energy and utilities). In the context of retail, in particular, this translates into a willingness to invest in in-store sales staff capable of empathizing with the customer, to transform a simple sale into an experience that leaves its mark.

And the investment pays off. Also according to the Salesforce report, companies that take charge of customer support suffer from lower turnover than others. In Italy, companies in the sector have recorded an average turnover rate of 25% in the last year. Working in contact with customers, both in virtual and physical mode, therefore seems to gain a new dignity.





Automation at the center of everything

Infinite touch points to monitor, infinite requests, which ask for just as many answers. Managing a customer center is complex and the test can be overcome with the right technology platforms. According to Salesforce, 78% of respondents say that it is difficult to balance speed and quality, a big jump from 63% in 2020. Quality and speed in response are what customers expect, and only through a single platform where the several contact points it is possible to achieve the goal.

Salesforce’s product offering is built around the paradigm of integrating data from various sources. Collecting and analyzing them, above all thanks to artificial intelligence algorithms, not only provides fast and quality answers, but allows two fundamental objectives to be achieved.

On the one hand, process automation, essential for increasing response speed, on the other, the creation of a knowledge base necessary to promptly deal with every request, even from the latest resources who have joined the team.

Salesforce data say that 65% of service companies with excellent levels of customer satisfaction use automation: the correlation between the use of automated workflows and customer satisfaction, in short, is a reality.