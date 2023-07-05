from 12 to 17 September also Italy on the pitch at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio (BO) — Emilia-Romagna Region

Bologna prepares to embrace her again Davis Cup and the Italian national team.

After last year’s debut, from 12 to 17 Septemberthe stage of the ‘Unipol Arena’ in Casalecchio di Reno (Bo) will once again host the blues, engaged in Group A con Canada, Chile e Sweden, for one of the most important and awaited appointments in the program of over 100 events promoted by Emilia Romagna region.

And result of the agreement Between Italian Tennis and Padel Federation, Emilia Romagna region e Municipality of Bologna, signed last year and valid until 2026, which brings under the Two Towers one of the four groups of the final stages of the most important men’s tennis team tournament in the world.

At the headquarters of Municipality of Bologna a Palazzo d’Accursio in Piazza Maggiore, the press conference was held to present the group stage of Davis Cup Finals 2023with the participation of Angelo Binaghi, president of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation; Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Region; Roberta Li Calzi, councilor for Sport and budget of the Municipality of Bologna; Philip Volandri, captain of the Italian Davis Cup national team and the presence of the mayor of Casalecchio di Reno, Massimo Bosso.

Captain Volandri’s Italy will make its debut Wednesday 13 September at 3pm against the reigning champions of Canada: an immediate opportunity for redemption after last year’s defeat in the semifinal against the North Americans, who then won – for the first time in their history – the coveted trophy thanks to their clear success against Australia in the final. The tricolor selection will then return to the field Friday 15th at 15 to address the Chileto then close their group sunday 17 (always at 3 pm) against the Sweden.