Home News From 15-22 on October 2, Hangzhou added 4 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, which were detected at centralized isolation points
News

From 15-22 on October 2, Hangzhou added 4 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, which were detected at centralized isolation points

by admin
From 15-22 on October 2, Hangzhou added 4 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, which were detected at centralized isolation points

See also  Spain: trucker protests, further inconvenience due to distribution

See also  National Health Commission: The overall epidemic situation in the country has stabilized, and the Dalian epidemic has not spread to areas outside the city.

You may also like

Banchette d’Ivrea, after two years the red corn...

Milan, hit with slaps, punches and kicks: a...

Gas crisis, winter without a contract for thousands...

Ivrea, Barda is the new president of the...

Alluvione Marche, farewell to Noemi: “Continue to live...

The earliest cold wave warning in history!The central...

Know, tell and taste the cheeses in the...

China’s largest toll station is blocked into a...

Covid, today another 28,509 new positives (+ 51.7%...

From 0:00 to 21:00 on October 2, Xinjiang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy