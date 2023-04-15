Home » From apprentice to AMS manager | News.at
From apprentice to AMS manager

From apprentice to AMS manager

Peter Hrubant from Garsten can’t seem to believe it himself. He was recently officially appointed AMS head of the Steyr regional office by the state directorate of the AMS. “From being a car mechanic apprentice to AMS manager,” writes Hrubant to the Steyrer Zeitung with a wink. It’s been a few years since the 52-year-old’s apprenticeship. In the meantime, he has gained 24 years of professional experience in various areas at the AMS. After his predecessor Franz Sandmair surprisingly threw in the towel before the turn of the year and terminated his employment in agreement with his employer, Hrubant has been head of the regional office on an interim basis since January 1st. The new branch manager knows Steyr and, above all, the companies in the region, he has undergone a wide range of further training over the years and is therefore well prepared for the management position. In his free time, Hrubant likes to relax with sports: swimming, cycling and running are high on the hit list.

