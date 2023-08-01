From August 11, units will leave for El Cisne – breaking latest news

Units of urban buses make the journey.

As every year, the drivers of the urban buses prepare to transfer the pilgrims to the El Cisne parish. From August 11 to the 25 of the same month, they will provide the service.

As usual, the units of the four urban transport cooperatives of the city will leave from the Terrestrial Terminal of Loja.

Edgar León Ramón, president of the Cuxibamba Cooperative, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that with the rest of the leaders such as 24 de Mayo, Urba Sur and Urba Express companies, they coordinate logistics aspects and everything that the tour entails.

He specified that the units that will transfer the passengers to the Sanctuary will be in the appropriate mechanical conditions and will go through all the review processes prior to departure.

Prepare

Around 100 urban buses will carry out the route, but they will do so randomly, that is, they will leave 20 to 25 units per day.

León Ramón specified that “the city of Loja will not be deprived of the service.” The schedule is scheduled from 04:00 to 22:00.

Regarding costs, León Ramón stated that they are already established: USD 2.85 to El Cisne; USD 2.50 to San Pedro; and, USD 1.50 to Catamayo.

Transfer

The citizens of Loja, and those who come from different parts of the country, also wait with faith and devotion for the month of August, the date on which the pilgrimage begins.

Sonia María Pasaca, devotee of the Virgen del Cisne, indicated that every year she travels to visit the “Churonita”. “It is a tradition that my parents instilled in us and, therefore, I also keep this teaching to my children.”

Juana Angamarca Saritama, a citizen of Loja, noted that the service they provide these days is important due to the large crowd of people.

He suggested that the transit authorities carry out rigorous controls, in order to avoid accidents and protect the safety of travelers. (YO)

Given

From August 11 the tours to the sanctuary begin.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

