Impressive shooting in full concert of ‘Maelo’ Ruiz in Nariño

An unfortunate end was the closure of the popular festivities in the municipality of San Pedro de Cartago, in the north of the department of Nariño, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 1, where a man died in the middle of a shooting that occurred in the middle of musical presentation of Ismael ‘Maelo’ Ruiz, one of the most renowned exponents of the Salsa Romántica.

The Puerto Rican had to be escorted out by security personnel when the shots began to be heard, which caused panic in the main park of the town where the concert was taking place, to the point that the artist’s musicians had to suspend their performances. which caused the attendees to vacate the place immediately, facts that were recorded in several videos that went viral on social networks.

According to information from the local media El Curillo, the fatality in the shooting was a young man who would respond to the name of Carlos Montero.

At the moment, the municipal authorities have not ruled on what happened with this event that violently closes its festivities, which until this Tuesday had been a success since it began last Saturday, July 29, where The renowned vallenato singer Luis Miguel Fuentes and the popular music singer Hernán Gómez also performed.

Three indigenous youths were found dead on the Pasto-Tumaco highway

In another act of violence that was reported in Nariño, the discovery of the lifeless bodies of two 17-year-old minors and a 21-year-old boy from the Awá community was reported at different points on the road corridor between the capital of the department and the coastal municipality of Tumaco.

“On July 30, at 8 am, the lifeless body of Andrés Camilo Pai was found (…) at kilometer 94. That same day, in the afternoon, the bodies of Marco Tulio Pai and Rodrigo Luciano, at kilometer 80″, reported through a statement in the Indigenous Unit of the Awá People (Unipa).

They indicated that the youths were violently taken from their homes around 9 pm on Saturday, July 29, by a group of armed men who arrived at the Awá Saundé Guiguay indigenous reservation, which is located in the rural area of ​​Tumaco.

“They were with their relatives and, in their presence, they were taken against their will to an unknown destination. Later they were assassinated. Likewise, the armed men tried to enter the house of one of the Awá leaders, who managed to get to safety thanks to the help of the Indigenous Guard,” they stated in the letter.

The ancestral community denounced that this was a new attempt to exterminate their people, a situation that they have suffered historically and that continues to claim the lives of their young people.

“Peace policies are not being reflected in the reality of our region, and the murders, threats, displacements, deaths from antipersonnel mines, confinements, among other violent acts, do not stop,” they reproached.

They even asked the National Government that its policies to cease violence in the country have real effects and no longer take the lives of this indigenous people.

“We reiterate our call to (…) the institutionality to make a comprehensive and urgent presence in the Awá UNIPA territory. Let the systematic genocide against our people stop now. We need guarantees for Wat Uzan, (good living inkal Awá). It is time for the true path of peace to be built,” the statement concluded. with Infobae

