Home » Dwayne Bacon’s brother killed in a shooting in Lakeland
Sports

Dwayne Bacon’s brother killed in a shooting in Lakeland

by admin
Dwayne Bacon’s brother killed in a shooting in Lakeland

Rapper Raheem Bacon, 25, younger brother of Dwayne Bacon, was killed in a drive-by shooting outside the Jade Fox Lounge in Lakeland on Saturday.

Raheem, also known as 350Heem, was shot at a party hosted by his brother to celebrate the release of his latest mixtape, ‘Taking Chances 3.’

The album includes 15 songs including one titled ‘Gunshots.’ Bacon’s brother has faced several legal problems related to gun and drug possession charges. One person has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

See also  Rafael Nadal does not know when he will return from injury

You may also like

A French urban climber dies after falling from...

The Dodgers Face Disappointing Negotiations in Bid for...

He falls from the skyscraper in Hong Kong,...

I don’t want to go back to that...

Real Madrid’s 230 Million Euro Bid for Mbappe:...

Vlahovic for Lukaku plus 30-40 million: because the...

Altmaier after rain delay in the Kitz round...

But then, how is this Saudi football league?

Expanding Horizons: A Look at the Young Players’...

Olimpia Prepares for Central American Cup Clash Against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy