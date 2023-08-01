Dwayne Bacon’s brother killed in a shooting in Lakeland

Rapper Raheem Bacon, 25, younger brother of Dwayne Bacon, was killed in a drive-by shooting outside the Jade Fox Lounge in Lakeland on Saturday.

Raheem, also known as 350Heem, was shot at a party hosted by his brother to celebrate the release of his latest mixtape, ‘Taking Chances 3.’

The album includes 15 songs including one titled ‘Gunshots.’ Bacon’s brother has faced several legal problems related to gun and drug possession charges. One person has been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

