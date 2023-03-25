news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 24 – From Federica Pellegrini to Matteo Berrettini, passing through Alessandra Sensini. The Circolo Canottieri Aniene opens its walk of fame, a special gallery with photos of the champions linked to the historic Roman association, all athletes who have won Olympic and Paralympic, world and European medals. In the underground passage that leads from the changing rooms to the covered sports area, the faces of the Divina of the swimming pool, the queen of sailing and the tennis champion now find space. “The results speak for themselves: in Tokyo 2020, Aniene’s contribution to the Aniene medal table was impressive, with 11 medals between the Olympics and Paralympics”, says the president of Coni (and honorary president of Aniene) Giovanni Malagò. The most significant aspect of the yellow and blue successes is the multidisciplinarity: “Athletes of the Club have won medals in swimming, rowing and canoeing. Ninety percent of the nations in the world have not won what Aniene has won”. The Club’s secret is contained in three elements: “Excellent organization, competence of managers, coaches and volunteers, and finally an extraordinary sense of belonging. Like CONI, I can only be grateful to Aniene for all this”, concludes Malagò. “It’s nice to know that you have written a small piece of the history of this club – the swimmer Simona Quadarella says excitedly – I arrived here when I was 11, slowly this club became my family”. (HANDLE).

