News From the CDM green light to the decree that strengthens the public administration by admin April 8, 2023 April 8, 2023 11 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also I recommend "Runnin 'Wild" by Olivier St. Louis a rhythm and blues with soul reminiscences 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Hamburger SV: HSV makes a statement against Hannover 96 in the promotion race next post Toyota Announces Accelerated Electric Vehicle Development Strategy You may also like Public tender for the recruitment of 296 permanent... April 8, 2023 Half of African citizens (48%) do not have... April 8, 2023 Vingegaard wins his first Tour of the Basque... April 8, 2023 extension of the operation of natural gas-powered air... April 8, 2023 3 Controversy over constitutional law amendment April 8, 2023 Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Saturday April 8, 2023 the invitations to the selected people went out... April 8, 2023 JS Kabylie hosts Esperance at the 5th of... April 8, 2023 The fun little dance of Maluma and Pipe... April 8, 2023 Eastern Sudan Coordination: We will not allow the... April 8, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.