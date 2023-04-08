The result was better than the performance. Nevertheless, after the 6-1 win against Hannover 96, HSV can take heart again. Coach Tim Walter feels vindicated and rewards his players right after the game.

NMinutes after the final whistle, the Hamburger SV players and their fans celebrated the biggest win of the season in the second Bundesliga with their fans in the sold-out Volksparkstadion. With the 6:1 (2:0) against the desolate guests from Hannover 96, HSV made a statement in the promotion fight on Saturday and increased the pressure on the competitors Darmstadt 98 and 1. FC Heidenheim after three games without a win.

“We’re happy that we were rewarded today, which we could have done in the other games,” said coach Tim Walter – and that after a weak first half hour: “You always have to reckon with HSV!”

Thanks to the success, Hamburg moved up to second place at least until the evening game (8.30 p.m. / Sky and Sport1) of 1. FC Heidenheim against FC St. Pauli. Table leaders Darmstadt 98 will play against SC Paderborn on Sunday (1.30 p.m. / Sky).

Very weak initial phase

In the first 30 minutes it hadn’t looked like such a clear success at all. Both teams made too many often clumsy mistakes. But after Sonny Kittel (34th minute) and Laszlo Benes (41st) took the lead, Hamburg gradually got going. Even the goal from Hanover’s Derrick Köhn (52nd) didn’t throw them off course.

As always, coach Tim Walter was there with a lot of passion on the sidelines Source: dpa

Benes’ second goal from the penalty spot (61st) and goal scorer Robert Glatzel’s 17th goal of the season (65th) ended all doubts. Substitute Ransford Königsdörffer (76th) and Ludovit Reis (87th) finally caused a party in the stands with their goals. “When you see the fans, the team sees how we enjoy it today: We don’t play that clearly that often – even if we often have the chance,” said captain Sebastian Schonlau.

Hannover 96 is falling apart

With their success, Hamburg also benefited from the weakness of the opponent. How Hannover 96 fell apart after the 3:1 for HSV was frightening. A week ago, the Lower Saxony were still able to celebrate their first win in the second half of the season against SV Sandhausen – but after the guest appearance in Hamburg, the disillusionment is great.

“Within four minutes we gave the game away with the 1:3 and 1:4. After that the game was over,” said 96 coach Stefan Leitl. “Of course, what happened afterwards must not happen like this.”

Walter is “very proud” of his team

Hannover’s collapse in the last 30 minutes had the effect of a therapy session for the Hamburgers. They were able to gain self-confidence for the final phase in the promotion race. “I’m very proud of what the team then showed,” said Walter. As a reward, he released his players over Easter. You can now recharge your batteries with your family. Because the next tasks with the game at 1. FC Kaiserslautern and the city derby against FC St. Pauli are tough. It won’t be as easy as it was around 96.