2023 arrived with rigorous increases in multiple products and services, either due to inflationary effect or the increase in the minimum wage, fruits and vegetables were also part of the list, and products such as potatoes, tomatoes, onions, and lemons. they have even doubled their value per kilo.

This was evidenced by El Diario after visiting the Impala retail center in the city of Pereira where it also learned that other foods such as Creole potatoes, plantains and batavia lettuce also increased in price.

“The opposite happened with products such as carrots whose kilo went from $3,000 to $1,500, sweet mandos went from $8,000 to $2,000, agricultural guayas went from $3,000 to $2,200 and sweet ones to $1,800, and melons and watermelons remain at $3,500 and $2,000 respectively,” said José Campiño, owner of Todo Barato de Impala.

