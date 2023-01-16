Government at work for a restyling of the entrance test. The announcement of the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini.

Time to restyling for the Medicine entrance test. This was announced by the Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, in a letter to Corriere della Sera. A newly established commission chaired by the former rector of the Sapienza University of Rome, Eugene Gaudio, with the involvement of the Ministry of Health and the Conference of Regions, will have to provide proposals to the ministry by the spring. Objective: the exceeding the limited number.

In his letter Bernini starts from the model in force this year, wanted by Christina Mass, who preceded her to the university ministry: “There is a lack of doctors, there is a lack of health personnel, as the pandemic has highlighted. Yet we cannot automatically open the doors of universities to everyone. An age-old question, terribly complex and which requires equally complex answers”. When it was established, the numerus clausus was “a choice dictated by necessity”, adds the minister, but today “the employment rate of medical graduates is over 83%, while the dropout rate is very low: the 2% of students drop out in the transition from first to second year”.

“How is it then possible – concludes Bernini – to overcome the apparent paradox that sees thousands of young people blocked from entering the Faculty of Medicine with the need for new professionals? The mismatch between supply and demand it’s all about real needs”. However, the current system will remain in force for the 2023/24 academic year. The prove online prepared by the university consortium There is will be held in two sessions:from 13 to 22 April and from 15 to 25 July 2023. They will be able to take place from the fourth year of high school (clearly with access from 2024/25) and will be repeatable.

