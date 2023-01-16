Don’t say that DDR4 is an obsolete component, because most of the new Intel B760 motherboards launched by various board and card manufacturers have DDR4 versions. In the end, the inexpensive DDR4 memory is really a good choice! This article will introduce a “white rustling” memory: Kingston FURY BEAST DDR4 RGB Special Edition. The product not only has very good performance, but also supports RGB lighting effects, which can help you easily create a memory of your own. Featured desktop computer system!

Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB Special Edition provides excellent speeds of 3200MT/s and 3600MT/s. This article introduces 3600MT/s out of the box; Kingston provides CL16-18 delay, storage capacity 8GB & 16GB single module, and 16GB and 32GB kits are 100% speed tested and backed by a lifetime warranty, making it easy to upgrade whether your Intel or AMD system!

Kingston’s FURY BEAST DDR4 RGB Special Edition memory is equipped with a unique white heat sink and stunning RGB lighting effects, enhancing performance and style at the same time. Use Kingston FURY CTRL software to customize the RGB lighting effects, and make the lighting effects uniform through the patented Infrared Sync Technology.

feature of product

Configure bright and beautiful white radiator

Provides brilliant RGB lighting effects

Patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology

Intel XMP certified

Compatible with AMD Ryzen

3200MT/s 17-21-21 1.35V



The product adopts elevator design and is a dual-channel 2x 8GB KIT group



You can directly see the memory Lable on the back

The front and back of the memory can be seen with white heat sinks, which can effectively dissipate heat~



There are gorgeous KINGSTON and FURY logo~



There is an RGB light-transmitting design on the top of the memory



Double-sided tops design~

This evaluation shared two sets of 8GB x2 Kingston FURY BEAST DDR4 RGB special edition memory



Four 8GB Kingston FURY BEAST DDR4 RGB special edition memory installed on the motherboard!

Use FURY CTRL software to create your own style!



Through Kingston’s FURY CTRL software, you can easily adjust the RGB lighting effects (16 types in total) and colors (adjustable) on the memory!



For example, the feature of “flame” is very special! You can also adjust the speed and brightness, as well as the direction to go!

Watching the rhythm of the “flame” mode in winter gives you a sense of warmth!



It can be linked with all lighting effects devices on the motherboard, and you can also use the motherboard manufacturer’s software to create your own style!

performance test

testing platform:

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K

Memory: Kingston Beast blazing white limited edition DDR4 RGB memory (8GB x4) 3600MT/s

Boot drive: Crucial P5 M.2 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD

Processor Cooling System: ROG Strix Water Cooling System

Power supply: ASUS Strix 1000W

OS: WINDOWS 11 PRO



ASUS launched the TUF GAMING B760-PLUS WIFI D4 motherboard for gamers with limited computing power. This test uses ASUS motherboard as the platform~



Through the ASUS software, you can see the real-time operation of the processor, voltage, temperature, and information about the cooling device~

Tested with AIDA64, the read speed of the memory reaches 53579 MB/s, the write speed reaches 51933 MB/s, and the delay is only 86.8ns



In the CPU Profile test, it can be seen that the results are quite good! The maximum (most) thread score came to 16671 points!



Cinebench R20 single-core reached 829 pts, multi-threaded reached 14656 pts; it may be limited by the speed of DDR4, so the running score data is slightly lower than most Z790 or B760 / DDR5 chipset motherboards



The score part of Cinebench R23; the single core is 2130 pts, and the multi-threading gets a super good score of 36984 pts! The performance of this part is only slightly lower than most motherboards with Z790 / B760 DDR5 chipset~

PCMARK10 basic test reached 6298 points~



The running score of CROSSMARK is very impressive, and the overall score reaches 2360 points!

Summary of test experience

Based on the above test results, we can find that the performance of the motherboard with the B760 chipset is not significantly different from that of the Z790 chipset. Although DDR4 memory is slightly limited in terms of processor performance, it is still suitable for most documents. , Video playback and Internet application performance, there will be no obvious gap! It is mainly related to the supporting part of the chipset, which limits the number and specifications of the expanded devices.

If you want to buy a new platform motherboard, but the budget is limited and you can only buy DDR4 memory, or if you like the design of Kingston Beast Blazing White Limited Edition DDR4 RGB memory, I really recommend it!

