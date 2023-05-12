FTF: Opening of the annual ordinary congress

This Thursday, the Togolese Football Federation, FTF opened its annual ordinary congress in Lomé. This meeting will make it possible to take stock of the activities of the past year, to vote the budget for the coming year and above all to validate the process of the project for the professionalization of football in Togo.

Since the election of the office headed by Colonel AKPOVY, the FTF has taken it upon itself to meet each year with the members to report on the activities of previous years and to plan for the year to come. With this in mind, this year’s ordinary congress was opened this morning at the February 2 hotel in the presence of the Minister of Sports and Leisure Dr Lidi Bessi Kama, the Executive Director of UFOA-B, Brahima Bouraima and several soccer players.

The members of the Togolese federation will have the heavy responsibility of moving on to a turning point in the history of football in Togo. That is to say to validate the process of professionalization of football started for a while.