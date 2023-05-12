MVZ regulation does not contribute to improving the quality of medical care

Berlin, 12. May 2023 – The Accredited Laboratories in Medicine eV are critical of the proposed regulations for today’s meeting of the Bundesrat and the motion for a resolution submitted by the states of Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate and Schleswig-Holstein on the “creation of an MVZ regulation law”: “The proposed measures in the motion do not contain any essential proposals to promote the quality of medical service provision in a patient-centred manner. From our point of view, the priority is to develop an evidence-based data basis for further development of the framework conditions for the best possible care by creating cross-carrier transparency across all forms of organization in contract medical care, because such is not yet available. All experts agree that in the future too there will be a need for enormous amounts of private investment in health care and that there must continue to be a willingness to assume responsibility for medical care. In view of this, it is all the more important to regulate planning security and the qualitative framework of care. This requires a more intensive debate on the basis of data-based evidence,” says the 1st chairman of the specialist medical professional association, Dr. Michael Mueller.

“The preventive and regulatory interventions proposed by the countries without evidence carry the high risk of unwanted collateral damage in patient care. Above all, this would also affect laboratory medical care, which is already often organized across providers in the form of MVZs. In the case of these and other specialist medical disciplines, which are also investment-intensive, the regulation provided for in the motion for a resolution is, according to the prevailing opinion, not necessary anyway. The planned regulatory measures do not contribute to promoting the quality of medical care, which is ultimately at the expense of the patients. From our point of view, this cannot be the intention!” Müller continued.

The ALM eV as a specialist medical professional association expressly understands different perspectives on the complicated topic and takes the concerns of the doubters seriously. “We want a broader social debate that deals with the different positions in a differentiated way and takes them into account. Recently, however, we have been concerned about the perceptible blanket condemnation of support groups in the public health sector and the associated, prejudiced bringing into disrepute of the quality of the work of the medical colleagues working for these supporters,” says the group of members.

The ALM eV continues to stand for the existing high quality and safety of patient care as well as the active independence of medical service provision. These standards should be further strengthened where necessary. To this end, the existing laws and regulations should also be applied consistently.

– – –

Deadline notice for the media

“Future prospects for outpatient care: What role do MVZs play?”

Symposium of the Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM eV) and the Federal Association of Operators of Medical Care Centers (BBMV eV) as part of the Capital Congress

June 15, 2023, 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m

hub 27 of Messe Berlin, Jafféstrasse 2, 14055 Berlin

Further information and registration at www.alm-ev.de/mvz-symposium