Fubon Media earns 3.85 yuan per share in Q2, optimistic about festival business opportunities

Fubon Media earns 3.85 yuan per share in Q2, optimistic about festival business opportunities

The e-commerce company momo Fubon Media announced today its financial report for the second quarter of 2023. The consolidated revenue is approximately NT$26.21 billion, an annual increase of 4.3%, a record high for the same period in history; An increase of 1.3%; earnings per share of 3.85 yuan.

Looking forward to the third season, Fubon Media issued a press release stating that business opportunities for Father’s Day, Chinese Valentine’s Day, Hungry Ghost Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival and other festivals are ushering in, coupled with continued summer business opportunities, it is expected to add momentum to revenue and profit.

Fubon Media pointed out that in the first half of this year, due to the high uncertainty in the overall environment and the shift of consumer spending after the epidemic to leisure outings, Fubon Media continued to outperform the overall online retail industry in Taiwan, with a cumulative consolidated revenue of 51.33 billion yuan in the first half of the year. , an annual increase of 6.8%; the after-tax net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company was 1.73 billion yuan, an annual increase of 4.4%; earnings per share were 7.92 yuan.

The post Fubon Media earns 3.85 yuan per share in Q2, optimistic about festival business opportunities appeared first on Business Times.

