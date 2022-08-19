Fujian: Kindergarten teachers and students in primary and secondary schools must return to the school 7 days before the start of school

Southeast Net, August 19th (Strait Herald reporter Liang Jing) Kindergarten teachers and students in primary and secondary schools must return to the school 7 days in advance before the start of school. A few days ago, the Fujian Provincial Department of Education and the Provincial Health and Health Committee jointly issued the “Notice on Doing a Good Job in the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in the Autumn Semester of 2022”, requiring schools in all regions to strictly implement various prevention and control measures to ensure that The fall semester of 2022 will start in a normal, safe and orderly manner.

The “Notice” requires that under the leadership of the local party committee and government, schools in all regions should comprehensively consider the current epidemic situation, the requirements of prevention and control policies and the actual situation of the local school, strengthen comprehensive research and judgment, and scientifically formulate the work plan for the start of the fall semester of 2022. Taking the form of “wrong area, wrong level, wrong time, wrong peak”, “one school, one policy” formulates a detailed work plan for returning to school, and carefully arranges teachers and students to return to school. Schools in all regions should make preparations for online teaching, improve teaching work plans, and ensure that online teaching can be started at any time and online and offline can be switched at any time. It is necessary to adjust and improve the prevention and control measures and school opening arrangements in a timely manner according to the changes in the epidemic situation and prevention and control requirements, and notify each teacher, student and employee of the relevant prevention and control requirements and return to school arrangements in a timely manner. The “Notice” also requires schools in all regions to unify their thinking and understanding, do a good job in emergency drills before the start of school, implement normalized campus epidemic prevention and control measures, and strengthen emergency response to the epidemic. The Provincial Department of Education will organize and carry out the supervision and inspection of the opening of the school in a timely manner according to the situation of the opening of the school in various places, focusing on supervising the epidemic prevention and control, preparation for the opening of the school, and campus safety.

Requirements for teachers and students to return to school

●If the county (city, district) where the school is located has medium and high risk areas, teachers and students should suspend their return to school and carry out online teaching. The locality will determine the time to resume offline teaching according to the epidemic situation.

● Kindergarten teachers and students in primary and secondary schools should return to the school location 7 days before the start of school

●College teachers and students returning to school must hold a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours

● Teachers, students and employees with a history of living abroad, high school and low risk areas or other special circumstances must strictly follow the local epidemic prevention and control requirements, implement health management measures, and provide a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours before returning to school. Complete two nucleic acid tests (24 hours apart) within 3 days of returning to school for teachers and students