Fujian Province Promotes “Jinjiang Experience” to Promote High-Quality Development of Private Economy Conference Held

Let the “Jinjiang Experience” bloom more dazzlingly in the new era and new journey

Yin Li attended and spoke Zhao Long hosted Cui Yuying to attend

Southeast Net, August 19th (Fujian Daily Client·New Fujian reporter Zhou Lin/Wen Xiaochundao/Picture) On August 19th, Fujian Province held a conference on promoting the “Jinjiang Experience” to promote the high-quality development of the private economy. The conference was held in Fuzhou. Venue, set up a branch venue in Jinjiang, Quanzhou. Yin Li, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended the conference and delivered a speech, emphasizing the need to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the development of the private economy, adhere to the “two unswerving”, vigorously carry forward the “Jinjiang experience”, encourage, Support and guide private enterprises to innovate boldly, start businesses with confidence, and create freely, promote the high-quality development of the private economy, and make the “Jinjiang Experience” shine more dazzlingly in the new era and new journey. Zhao Long, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, presided over the meeting. Cui Yuying, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, was present.

Yin Li pointed out that 20 years ago, General Secretary Xi Jinping summed up the “Jinjiang experience” when he was working in Fujian. “Jinjiang Experience” is not only an in-depth summary of the development experience of Jinjiang and Quanzhou, but also a profound grasp of the inherent laws of private economic development, and a profound reflection on deepening reform and opening up and exploring the development path of a socialist market economy with Chinese characteristics. It is an important theoretical and practical source of Marxism, shining the light of Marxist truth and showing the power of practice. It is necessary to deeply understand and grasp the rich connotation and significance of the “Jinjiang Experience”, promote the development of the private economy from the height of adhering to the basic economic system and firmly follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and faithfully support the “two establishments” with practical achievements and resolutely achieve “Two Maintenance”.

Yin Li said that over the past 20 years, the whole province has inherited and carried forward the “Jinjiang Experience”, promoted the development of the private economy to achieve brilliant achievements, and become the characteristics, vitality and advantages of Fujian’s development. Practice has proved that Fujian’s economy is good if the private economy is good, and Fujian’s development is strong if the private economy is strong. Today’s development achievements in Fujian are due to the contributions of the private economy, private enterprises and private entrepreneurs. In the new stage of development, the private economy is facing new major opportunities and risks and challenges. It is even more necessary to vigorously carry forward the “Jinjiang Experience”, accurately grasp the overall situation, further strengthen confidence, stabilize expectations, seek progress while maintaining stability, and be more determined and courageous. First, love and fight will win, and further maintain perseverance, plant fertile soil, and cultivate meticulously, so as to promote the stable and long-term development of the private economy.

Yin Li emphasized that in the new era and new journey, our best inheritance of “Jinjiang Experience” is to take Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the guide, and accurately grasp the implications of “Six Persistences” and “Correctly Handling Five Relationships”. The scientific concepts and working methods of the company keep pace with the times, keep upright and innovate, carry forward, and solidly promote the high-quality development of the private economy. It is necessary to encourage, guide, and support private enterprises to stick to their main industries, keep in mind the dream of being a century-old enterprise, speed up transformation and upgrading, stabilize the industrial chain, and strive to create more Fujian products and Fujian brands with international influence, and further revitalize the real economy. It is necessary to encourage, guide and support private enterprises to strengthen scientific and technological innovation, give full play to the role of the main body of innovation, recruit talents from all over the world, conquer core technologies, strengthen the application of scientific and technological achievements, and further enhance core competitiveness. It is necessary to encourage, guide and support private enterprises to deepen reform and opening up, establish and improve a modern enterprise system, better participate in the construction of a unified domestic market, actively explore overseas markets, and further serve and integrate into the new development pattern. It is necessary to encourage, guide and support private entrepreneurs to carry forward the spirit of Fujian businessmen, strengthen scientific thinking, actively embrace new technologies, strengthen the awareness of the rule of law and the concept of integrity, strive to be a model of patriotism, dedication, law-abiding operations, innovation and entrepreneurship, and return to society, and further build a first-class enterprise home team.

Yin Li emphasized that to vigorously carry forward the “Jinjiang Experience”, we must have the courage to act, adhere to the problem orientation, optimize the business environment, and always want to be together, stand together, and work together with private enterprises. It is necessary to build a rule of law in Fujian, protect the legitimate rights and interests of private enterprises, comprehensively clean up and cancel discriminatory regulations and practices linked to the nature of enterprises, and stop all unnecessary inspections, inspections and assessments. It is necessary to build a convenient Fujian, combined with the deepening of the construction of digital Fujian, to further simplify administration and decentralize power, optimize services, further implement and improve policies, and enable private enterprises to do things, quickly and successfully. It is necessary to build an honest Fujian, take the lead in abiding by the spirit of the contract, and carry out extensive publicity and education on honesty, so that the concept of honesty can be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and become common practice. It is necessary to build a clean and honest Fujian, and build a new type of government-business relationship that is pro-clean. Leading cadres at all levels should carry forward the fine traditions of “going down to the grassroots level”, “doing it right away and doing real work”, sincerely deal with entrepreneurs and make friends, and sincerely help enterprises solve practical difficulties and achieve long-term development.

Provincial leaders Zhang Yan, Lin Baojin, Guo Ningning, Wang Yongli, Liang Jianyong, Kang Tao, Wang Guangyuan, and provincial veteran Pan Zheng attended the conference. Liu Jianyang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Quanzhou Municipal Party Committee, introduced the situation of inheriting and carrying forward the “Jinjiang Experience” in the past 20 years. Shi Yongkang, Zhang Wenxian, Xu Lianjie, Ding Shizhong, Ye Renyou, Yan Zheng and other representatives of the “Jinjiang Experience” witnesses made speeches at the meeting.

The main responsible comrades of the Pingtan Comprehensive Experimental Zone in the districts and cities of the province and the relevant departments directly under the provincial government, representatives of social science theories, representatives of entrepreneurs, representatives of cadres and masses of Quanzhou and Jinjiang, etc. attended the conference.



