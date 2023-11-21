Fundación Tesãi donates furniture and equipment to Ciudad del Este Regional Hospital

The ICU-Children’s Pavilion of the CDE Regional Hospital received an important batch of furniture.

By mandate of the National Government and Itaipú Binacional, the Fundación Tesãi proceeded to donate an important lot of furniture to the new UTI-Children’s Pavilion of the Regional Hospital of Ciudad del Este. The handover ceremony was accompanied by Drs. Carlos Torras, Financial Manager of Tesãi; Federico Schrodel, director of the public hospital and officials from the Area 2 Hospital Heritage Department.

Furniture and equipment

The furniture was delivered to the ICU-Children’s Pavilion and consisted of: 5 secretary-type chairs, 6 office stretchers, 16 metal shelves, 2 mechanical scales with column height meter, 1 sofa, 1 delivery-type bicycle, 16 mattresses, 1 piece of furniture metal with glass door, 1 sheet metal countertop and stainless steel structure with sinks, 2 tall cabinets, as well as 4 tables with oval headboards.

Inter-institutional cooperation

The Dr. Carlos Torras, Financial Manager of the Tesãi Foundation, highlighted the spirit of inter-agency cooperation framed in joint projects and programs for the strengthening of public health in Alto Paraná and region, by precise indication of the National Government and Itaipú Binacional.

“We continue to support the Ministry of Public Health by providing furniture, stretchers and various items for the inauguration of the Neonatal ICU of this Hospital. We hope that all this donation is very useful. As Tesãi Foundation we understand that many times the Ministry of Health cannot meet so many needs,” said the director, visibly moved.

He continued by saying that the mandate of the President of the Republic, Santiago Peña and Mr. Justo Zacarías Irún, Paraguayan general director of Itaipú, is to continue supporting all initiatives that benefit the most needy families. “We try to give a little respite and relief to existing shortcomings. Obviously we do it through the commitment of Itaipú Binacional, it is a drop in the ocean but the intention is to always help,” said Dr. Torras.

reach everyone

Finally, he said that their goal is to reach the most remote places to improve the quality of life and well-being of many Paraguayans with work with a strong social component. “We want to continue helping and for health in Alto Paraná and Canindeyú to be one of the best in the country, not only at the public health level but also in the social area such as Area 2 Hospital.

