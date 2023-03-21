Home News Funded 26 programs to enhance patents and encourage their transfer to businesses
The measure is part of the actions of the PNRR on industrial property

The work of the Commission for the evaluation of the Proof of Concept (POC) tender of 28 July 2022, issued by the Directorate General for the protection of industrial property of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and financed with PNRR resources, with the approval of the ranking of the enhancement programs deemed eligible.

The Commission, made up of representatives of the DGTPI-UIBM, of the manager and of NETVAL, examined the 37 programs presented and admitted to funding 26 (which entirely absorb the 8.5 million euros of PNRR resources provided for in the tender, increased by 381 thousand euros of additional PNRR resources and 2 million euros of national resources), for a total of 10.8 million euros of investment.

In the evaluation, the reserve provided for by the call for initiatives in the South was respected: the financed programs in fact involve 33 universities, 3 public research bodies and 7 IRCCS, distributed 13 in the northern regions, 13 in central Italy and 17 in the South.

The funded programs will enable the valorisation of ben 195 patents which will favor the raising of the technological and innovation level of the national production system and which will contribute to reaching the target, by 2025, set by the PNRR.

The ranking of eligible programs can be consulted on the Invitalia website, the subject managing the measure on behalf of the Ministry.

