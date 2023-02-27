Home
>
Askanews
>
Funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, the arrival of Maria De Filippi
Rome, February 27. (askanews) – In Rome the arrival of Maria De Filippi in front of the Church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo, crowded with ordinary people who had arrived for the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo.
A large maxi-screen was set up in the square to allow everyone to follow the ceremony.
An applause accompanied the entry of the presenter, Costanzo’s wife into the church.
Rome, February 27. Maria De Filippi arrives in Rome in front of the Church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo, crowded with ordinary people who have arrived for the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo. A large maxi-screen was set up in the square to allow everyone to follow the ceremony. An appl…