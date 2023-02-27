Home News Funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, the arrival of Maria De Filippi
Funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, the arrival of Maria De Filippi

Funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, the arrival of Maria De Filippi


Rome, February 27. (askanews) – In Rome the arrival of Maria De Filippi in front of the Church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo, crowded with ordinary people who had arrived for the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo.

A large maxi-screen was set up in the square to allow everyone to follow the ceremony.

An applause accompanied the entry of the presenter, Costanzo’s wife into the church.

