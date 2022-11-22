A brilliant 2021 in which the companies of Friuli Venezia Giulia achieved excellent growth performances traceable in the balance sheet data, which served as the premise for a ’22 that began under the best auspices except being struck by the factors that we have come to know well . From exploding energy costs to the conflict in Ukraine, from continuing price increases on raw materials and components, to inflation and rising interest rates.



MANUELA SOFFIENTINI Electrolux will continue to invest in Italy, but checks are underway Enri Lisetto

November 21, 2022

And then “looking beyond the windshield to try to imagine the future”, a 2023 looms marked by uncertainty, weighed down by – unresolved – problems. Here is Top 500 Fvg, which not surprisingly this year – now in its tenth edition – focuses on choices and visions. Top 500 is the most in-depth analysis of Italian and Northeastern companies. carried out by Nordest Economia – the economic hub of the Gedi newspapers – with PwC Italia, the Fondazione Nord Est, the University of Padua and Ca’ Foscari of Venice.



top 500 Key sustainability to compete: «This is how we keep up with the times» Elena Del Giudice

November 21, 2022

An analysis contained in the insert on newsstands on 25 November with Messaggero Veneto, but also an event (and yesterday’s one in Pordenone was the first of three dedicated to Fvg, the second appointment is for tomorrow in Trieste and then Thursday in Udine) during which, in addition to the “numbers” and analyses, space was given to local entrepreneurs and managers to understand how they tackle the ever new challenges that are looming on the horizon. Starting with sustainability.

Top 500 Pordenone was hosted by the Electrolux Innovation Factory in Porcia, in the building that was Zanussi’s first large factory, transformed into a place for innovative ideas and projects to flourish.

Businesses

On stage the head of the Pordenone editorial staff of Messaggero Veneto Antonio Bacci, the journalist of Nordest Economia Roberta Paolini, who interviewed the entrepreneurs and guest managers: Annalisa Sluga for the Rosa Group, Sergio Barel of Brovedani, Gianluca Tesolin of Bofrost and Marco Palazzetti of Palazzetti spa, then Manuel Forte of PwC, Luca Paolazzi, scientific director of the North East Foundation, Roberto Marin of Pwc. It was Antonio Bacci who closed the evening by interviewing Manuela Soffientini, president of Electrolux Italia, and Michelangelo Agrusti, president of Confindustria Alto Adriatico.

The numbers

«Let’s start from the data – Paolazzi began – which represent the gaze in the rear-view mirror and then turn the attention to tomorrow.

In 2021, the region’s economy, as represented by the Top 500, was the subject of the strong post-pandemic recovery that involved the entire global economy, recording aggregate consolidated revenues of 52 billion, +38.8% compared to 2020.

89% of the Top 500 recorded an increase in revenues, 74.2% recorded a growth in revenues greater than 10% and even 53% recorded a growth greater than 20%.

Profitability was also good – again Paolazzi – with an increase reported by over 50% of the companies». In the aggregate, Ebitda is up by 1.3 billion.

The share of companies that closed the year with a profit exceeded 90%. Positive emphasis for the share of companies that have reinvested their profits, «which are then the companies that are preparing to grow tomorrow».

Even the analysis by sector sees machinery and equipment as driving forces, revenues up 46% to 4.3 billion; wood-furniture 3.2 billion in revenues and here too double-digit growth of +22.4%; electronic equipment reaches 3.5 billion with a variation of +19.6%; therefore ports and logistics which realizes 2.7% billion, +32.1%.

“Looking forward now, where is the world going and where are we going with it? – is Paolazzi’s question -. And is our position on the bridge or are we mere passengers and not even on the first class bridge? Asking ourselves these questions means questioning ourselves about the future and the role we want to play.

Assuming that, as St. Augustine said, the future does not exist, it is yet to come, what we can have is only the present of the future which is our expectation. But from here you can start building ».

And the challenge will be – once again – difficult: rising inflation, rising interest rates, a recession at the outset, falling orders.

And so? There are three themes on which Fondazione Nord Est is working which are called «youth, heterogeneity, revolutions and transformations».

Compared to young people, we are witnessing their flight “which is underestimated compared to the numbers we have available”, and it is here that we need to start and work to build a better future.

Roberto Marin of Pwc recalled how Pordenone is in 17th place in the ranking of provinces drawn up by Cerved with respect to ESG criteria, thanks to companies that invest in green technology, the share of companies concerned by issues related to climate change, the share of people interested in buying products and services from those who are committed to the environment. Now sustainability “requires a strategic attitude” aimed at creating long-term value.

And obviously sustainability is not just energy or the environment, but also people, young people, training, entire supply chains «with the ambition of helping to create a sustainable society capable of lasting for a long time».