G7 will promote “responsible” use of Artificial Intelligence

The world’s leading economies agreed to develop measures to promote the “responsible” use of mainstream intelligence in the face of the frenetic development of technologies such as the ChatGPT “bot” which, according to the G7, poses as many benefits as privacy concerns and risks of misuse .

“As generative AI technologies are becoming more prominent in all countries and sectors, we recognize the need to take stock of the near-term opportunities and challenges of these technologies and continue to promote safety and trust,” according to a joint communiqué of the G7 ministers of Technology and Digital Development at the end of their meeting in the Japanese city of Takasaki, in the east of the country.

Similarly, ministers have also endorsed an action plan “creating open and conducive environments for responsible AI innovation,” calling for broader stakeholder engagement in developing international standards on governance frameworks, according to the statement collected by the official Japanese news agency Kyodo.

In fact, this same month, the German Minister for Transport and Digitization, Volker Wissing, called on the European Union to quickly draw up legal regulations for the application of artificial intelligence throughout the bloc.

“We must react sensibly now and regulate artificial intelligence before it is too late for it. This should not take years again,” Wissing said in statements published by the Sunday newspaper ‘Bild am Sonntag’.

Likewise, the ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, in addition to the European Union, have also announced the implementation of their own action plans to strengthen digital infrastructure in the face of different geopolitical risks. , according to the note.

Artificial intelligence has gone from offering distorted and unbelievable images to authentic works of art that are difficult to distinguish from real people. All this in a matter of months.