Home » G7 will promote “responsible” use of Artificial Intelligence
News

G7 will promote “responsible” use of Artificial Intelligence

by admin
G7 will promote “responsible” use of Artificial Intelligence

The world’s leading economies agreed to develop measures to promote the “responsible” use of mainstream intelligence in the face of the frenetic development of technologies such as the ChatGPT “bot” which, according to the G7, poses as many benefits as privacy concerns and risks of misuse .

“As generative AI technologies are becoming more prominent in all countries and sectors, we recognize the need to take stock of the near-term opportunities and challenges of these technologies and continue to promote safety and trust,” according to a joint communiqué of the G7 ministers of Technology and Digital Development at the end of their meeting in the Japanese city of Takasaki, in the east of the country.

Similarly, ministers have also endorsed an action plan “creating open and conducive environments for responsible AI innovation,” calling for broader stakeholder engagement in developing international standards on governance frameworks, according to the statement collected by the official Japanese news agency Kyodo.

In fact, this same month, the German Minister for Transport and Digitization, Volker Wissing, called on the European Union to quickly draw up legal regulations for the application of artificial intelligence throughout the bloc.

“We must react sensibly now and regulate artificial intelligence before it is too late for it. This should not take years again,” Wissing said in statements published by the Sunday newspaper ‘Bild am Sonntag’.

Likewise, the ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, in addition to the European Union, have also announced the implementation of their own action plans to strengthen digital infrastructure in the face of different geopolitical risks. , according to the note.

See also  The Population and Family Planning Law will be revised!Li Keqiang: Reduce the burden of fertility, parenting, and education of the masses and implement the three-child policy

Artificial intelligence has gone from offering distorted and unbelievable images to authentic works of art that are difficult to distinguish from real people. All this in a matter of months.

You may also like

Juan Pablo Marín, new king of the Unpublished...

Magnificent Sikh procession in Essen – here are...

Beni: the toll of the ADF killed by...

Congress heard ideas from mayoral candidate Alexander Pérez

Militias occupy US-funded bio-lab, threat of polio and...

Spring work is in full swing in Läänemaa

“The limits does not exist”

Relying on Labor Creation to Steadily Promote Chinese-style...

Register now: Azure Open Source Day on March...

FAES locates an MS-13 terrorist in Morazán –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy