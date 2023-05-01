Home » FAES locates an MS-13 terrorist in Morazán – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
FAES locates an MS-13 terrorist in Morazán

FAES locates an MS-13 terrorist in Morazán

The elements of the Armed Forces located Jaime Rigoberto Hernández Argueta alias “Lember”, who tried to hide the tattoos allusive to the MS-13 with other designs, he was intercepted in the canton of La Estancia, in Cacaopera, Morazán.

“While the honest population enjoys the places of recreation, the Armed Forces continue to guarantee the safety of Salvadorans,” said the Minister of Defense, René Francis Merino Monroy.

The head of Defense indicated that with this arrest he is one less criminal doing harm to the public. The subject was handed over to the National Civil Police to answer for the crime of illegal groups.

