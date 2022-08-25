On the morning of August 25, the Hainan Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters press conference (the 60th session) was held. The reporter learned from the press conference that the overall situation of the epidemic is improving, and seven cities and counties including Haikou have achieved zero high-quality social aspects.

Photo by Liu Yang at the press conference

It is reported that on August 24, a total of 1,485 cases were cured and discharged. The number of hospital discharges exceeded the number of admissions for 4 consecutive days. As of August 24, a total of 6,162 cases have been cured and discharged.

The number of infected people reported in the province on the 24th continued the downward trend. The situation of epidemic prevention and control in Sanya is getting better; the epidemic situation in Danzhou and Ledong has gradually declined, and Danzhou has not reported socially infected people for 5 consecutive days; Ledong reported 2 cases of screening cases in medium-risk areas on the 24th, and the epidemic situation is stable and controllable; Qiong Hai, Ding’an, Changjiang, and Wuzhishan have not reported cases for many days, and Chengmai has had no new cases for three consecutive days. Haikou and other 7 cities and counties have been evaluated by experts at all levels and have achieved the goal of clearing high-quality social aspects. The next step will be an orderly transition to normalized prevention and control. The remaining 6 cities and counties continued to remain virus-free.

On August 24, there were 401 new infections in the province (217 confirmed cases, minus 125 asymptomatic confirmed cases; 309 asymptomatic cases). Among the 217 local confirmed cases, 125 were confirmed cases of asymptomatic infections, 88 were found in isolation and control, and 4 were found in nucleic acid screening of relevant risk groups. Among the 309 local asymptomatic infections, 282 were found in isolation and control, and 27 were found in nucleic acid screening of relevant risk groups.

The provincial foreign aid Qiong medical team went out to support

Since August 6, a total of 20,774 medical teams from 20 provinces and cities (autonomous regions) across the country have come to Qiong to support 18 cities and counties in our province one after another. Immediately after arriving in Qiong, the medical team from outside the province put into intensive epidemic prevention and control work, braved the scorching heat to carry out epidemiological investigation, nucleic acid sampling and testing, health supervision and guidance, infectious disease prevention and control, medical treatment and other work together with medical staff in the province. They worked tirelessly and were not afraid of danger. They raced against time and the virus. They worked overtime day and night to fight the epidemic in Hainan.

In the past 20 days, a total of 4,353 supervision and dispatch points, 35,079,700 nucleic acid samples, and 14,624,100 nucleic acid tests have been carried out; a total of 18,109 people have been admitted to makeshift hospitals and makeshift hotels.

Strengthen the standardized construction and management of centralized isolation points

A mechanism for the smooth flow of information channels for the management of isolation points in provinces, cities and counties has been established, management methods for centralized isolation medical observation points have been formulated, and isolation housing sources have been dug deeply to better ensure isolation needs. Formulate a plan for the recovery and discharge of patients infected with the new coronavirus, and a second-stage isolation plan for close contacts to ensure safe and orderly transportation of those who have been released from isolation and observed close contacts. Provide guidance and training to cities and counties.

Together with the Shanghai Aid Qiong Front Working Group and cities and counties, we established a tripartite communication service mechanism of “Shanghai team + provincial isolation point special class + city and county headquarters” to study solutions to difficult problems in isolation point management. Strengthen the application of epidemic prevention and control at centralized isolation points with the work requirement of “not leaving one person behind” to provide support for the provincial epidemic prevention and control decision-making.

Start the creation of “epidemic-free villages (communities) and epidemic-free communities” in the province

Continue to strengthen the capacity of grassroots epidemic prevention and control, and consolidate the hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control. Absorb the advanced experience and practices of other provinces, build “epidemic-free villages (communities) and epidemic-free communities” in stages, and promote comprehensive coverage through demonstration and demonstration.

All localities concentrated their efforts to quickly start the creation work, mobilized the masses and rely on the masses to form a strong joint force of creation; mobilized and guided the public to actively participate through various media propaganda platforms, and created a strong atmosphere of working together and starting from me to ensure the successful completion of the creation task. , to contribute to the final victory of our province’s fight against the epidemic.

Continue to carry out rural epidemic prevention and control and service guarantee work

Strengthen the investigation and control of rural returnees. From August 1 to 24, a total of 7,717 people returned from outside the province, and a total of 4,139 people from four categories of returnees in the province. Implement the guarantee of living materials in the province, organize more than 60 people to organize the sorting and packaging of vegetable bags overnight, and allocate 189 tons of vegetables to meet the needs of about 151,200 people in 37,800 households in high-risk areas for 4 days.

Continue to promote the safe and orderly departure of passengers, and the province has repatriated nearly 200,000 passengers

A total of 199,966 passengers have been returned across the province. From August 9 to 24, a total of 1,288 outbound flights were arranged at Haikou Meilan Airport and Sanya Phoenix Airport, and a total of 175,879 passengers were returned. From August 16th to 24th, Haikou Port has arranged a total of 37 departures, returning 24,087 passengers. Affected by typhoon “Masa”, the port was suspended at 20:00 on the 24th, and then resumed depending on the weather conditions.

Continue to strengthen the supervision and inspection of isolation point management

Reported 4 typical cases of violation of epidemic prevention and control discipline, and 1 case of accountability and accountability for the spread of the epidemic at the isolation point, and continued to release a strong signal of strict discipline, forming a strong deterrent. We conducted unannounced visits to 132 points, and urged the establishment and reform of 31 problems. 4 key issues for urging rectification to be pushed to the relevant city and county discipline inspection commissions and dispatched discipline inspection and supervision teams.

Source: Hainan Daily Client

Reporter: Liu Jiji Ma Ke