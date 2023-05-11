Richter Pharma: “I won’t take that anymore”

10
Pharmacy prices commonly mean disproportionately high prices. Florian Fritsch, owner of Welser Richter Pharma AG, is upset. “I won’t take the word anymore,” he said at the balance sheet press conference on Thursday. 70 percent of medicines sold in pharmacies cost less than the prescription fee (EUR 6.85) and the next price reduction is due in October.
See also The company behind the criticism of Henan nucleic acid sampling house was established 10 days ago and won the bid | Zhengzhou | Nucleic acid detection | Hailemiao