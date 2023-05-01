Labor Day: why it is celebrated today, May 1

2023 – LABOR DAY. is celebrated on Labor Day in memory of the workers sentenced to death and executed after the strike on May 1, 1886 held in Chicago (USA) demanding an eight-hour work day.

That year, the streets had been covered with factory workers, who demanded better working conditions. At that time, the workers had to dedicate between 12 and 16 hours of their day to work.

That was how 80,000 workers began a strike against the abuses by employers. The US government had already enacted a law to reduce working hours to 8 hours, but employers refused to respect it.

More ephemeris

1853 – NATIONAL CONSTITUTION. In the city of Santa Fe, the National Constitution was promulgated, which laid the foundations of the Argentine Confederation, made up of thirteen provinces. The text was rejected by Buenos Aires, which separated from the confederation and constituted the State of Buenos Aires, which lasted until 1859.

1938 – GIANNI LUNADEI IS BORN. The Italian film, theater and television actor Gianni Lunadei, with an outstanding career in Argentina, was born in Rome. He was part of the successful television program Mesa de Noticias, hosted by Juan Carlos Mesa between 1983 and 1987. He worked in 17 films.

1941 – CITIZEN KANE. At the RKO Palace on Broadway (New York, USA) the film Citizen Kane (Citizen Kane), the first film by American filmmaker and actor Orson Wells, premieres. The film became a Hollywood classic and one of the most important in the history of cinema for its aesthetics and narrative structure.

1952 – EVA PERON. First lady María Eva Duarte de Perón delivers her last public speech in Plaza de Mayo, before a crowd gathered for Labor Day. Evita died a short time later, on July 26, 1952.

1966 – THE BEATLES. The British pop rock band The Beatles performs for the last time before the public of their country in a stadium. It was at the Empire Pool at Wembley before 10,000 people attending the New Musical Express, in which various bands participated. The Liverpool band performed five songs and the concert was not filmed.

1969 – UBALDO FILLOL. Goalkeeper Ubaldo Matildo Fillol, considered one of the best in history, makes his debut in the First Division of Argentine soccer with the Quilmes jersey. It was in the defeat of the “brewer” team by 6 to 3 against Huracán.

1975 – ROLLING STONES. The British rock band The Rolling Stones announces its “Tour of the Americas ’75″ tour performing “Brown Sugar” in the back of a truck on Fifth Avenue in the New York borough of Manhattan. It was the first tour with Ron Wood as guitarist for the “Stones”.

1980 – TV A COLOR. The first color television transmission is carried out in Argentina at a time when there were around 300,000 color televisions in the country. The first images were broadcast by the state channel Argentina Televisora ​​Color (ATC) and Channel 13 of Buenos Aires. “Ladies and gentlemen, with you, color television,” said the popular presenter Pinky.

1994 – AYRTON SENNA. In an accident during the Monaco Grand Prix, the Brazilian motor racing driver Ayrton Senna, three-time Formula 1 world champion and considered one of the best drivers in history, dies at the age of 34. More than a million people attended his funeral in Brazil.

1995 – TANDARICA PASSES AWAY. At the age of 59, the Romanian actor and comedian Tandarica (Alexandru Veteranyi), who gained great popularity in Argentine cinema, theater and television in the 1980s, dies in Buenos Aires.

2005 – LIONEL MESSI. Argentine star Lionel Messi scores his first official goal with the Spanish Barcelona shirt. It was in the victory of the “Blaugrana” team at home against Albacete by 2-0, with an exquisite definition above the goalkeeper.

Other ephemeris

1786.- With great success, the opera “The Marriage of Figaro”, by Mozart, premiered in Vienna.

1851.- The first great Universal Exposition in history is inaugurated at the Crystal Palace in London (United Kingdom).

1853.- The Argentine Constituent Congress approves the Federal Constitution of the Republic. Buenos Aires does not accept it and forms an independent state until 1859.

1876.- Queen Victoria adopts the additional title of “Empress of India.

1896.- The Shah of Iran, Nasser Ed Din, is assassinated in a mosque near Tehran.

1898.- Cavite Disaster: the Spanish fleet is defeated by the US Navy, which will lead to the final fall of the Philippines.

1900.- The first law that establishes the civil administration on the island and marks its dependence on the United States enters into force in Puerto Rico.

1917.- Venustiano Carranza takes office as president of Mexico.

1925.- Cyprus becomes a British colony.

1931.- In New York (United States), President Herbert Hoover inaugurates the Empire State Building, the tallest building in the world for 40 years.

1941.- The Orson Welles film “Citizen Kane” premieres in New York, although it was not distributed in commercial theaters until September 5.

1952.- In the Plaza de Mayo (Buenos Aires), Evita Perón delivers her last message to the people.

1958.- Arturo Frondizi is named president of the Argentine Republic.

1967.- Anastasio Somoza Debayle (son) takes office as President of the Republic of Nicaragua.

1979.- Greenland becomes an autonomous circumscription of the Kingdom of Denmark, in application of the result of the referendum.

1981.- The first victim of mass poisoning registered in Spain due to adulteration of rapeseed oil dies in Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid).

1982.- British planes carry out the first air combat of the Malvinas War.

1985.- The US government announces an absolute trade embargo against Nicaragua.

1989.- The ruling Colorado Party proclaims itself the winner of the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Paraguay, the first since the overthrow of the regime of General Alfredo Stroessner.

1994.- The Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna (Williams Renault) died when his car crashed into a wall, during the San Marino GP, at the Imola circuit.

1997.- Labor victory in the general elections held in the United Kingdom after 18 years of conservative governments. Tony Blair, new prime minister.

1999.- The Treaty of Amsterdam enters into force, which modifies that of Maastricht, by which the European Union was born.

2002.- After 34 days, the Israeli siege of Yasir Arafat’s residence in Ramallah ends.

2003.- The president of the USA, George Bush, announces the end of the fighting in Iraq, from the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln.

.- The US Navy officially withdraws from the Puerto Rican island of Vieques, after 68 years of US military practices.

2004.- The Europe of 15 becomes the Europe of 25 with the official incorporation of ten new countries: Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, and the Mediterranean islands of Malta and Cyprus.

2006.- Three months after assuming the presidency of Bolivia, Evo Morales nationalizes hydrocarbons by decree.

2007.- President Hugo Chávez announces the withdrawal of Venezuela from the World Bank and the IMF.

2011.- The first Ibero-American Multilateral Agreement on Social Security enters into force, with the aim of guaranteeing social protection and pensions for immigrants in any Latin American country.

.- US President Barack Obama announces the death in Pakistan of the world‘s most wanted terrorist, Osama bin Laden, by a US operative.

.- Pope John Paul II is blessed by his successor, Benedict XVI, something that had not happened for a thousand years.

2016.- The ship Adonia inaugurates the first cruise line between the US and Cuba in more than 50 years, after setting sail from the port of Miami.

2019.- The Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López takes refuge in the Spanish embassy in Caracas.

.- The new emperor of Japan, Naruhito, inaugurates his mandate with a tribute to his father.

BIRTHS

1852.- Santiago Ramón y Cajal, Spanish doctor and scientist, Nobel Prize in Medicine 1906.

1862.- Marcel Prevost, French novelist.

1881.- Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, French paleontologist.

1916.- Glenn Ford, American film actor.

1933.- Jean-Michel Camdessus, French economist.

1934.- Cuauhtemoc Cárdenas, Mexican politician.

1980.- Zaz, French singer-songwriter.

DEATHS

1873.- David Livingstone, Scottish explorer and missionary.

1904.- Antonin Dvorak, Czech composer.

1917.- José Enrique Rodó, Uruguayan writer.

1945.- Joseph Paul Goebbels, German politician, Nazi figure.

2021.- Olympia Dukakis, American actress.

