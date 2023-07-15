Gallery: There is an American-style party in Haapsalu

Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

Last night, the exhibition and meeting of American cars started in Haapsalu.

In the castle yard, about a hundred American-made cars and converted motorbikes and bicycles were on display.

When choosing the performers, the organizers of the American Beauty Car Show are based on the era from which most of the show cars come from – the 1950s, perhaps rocabillyi rock’n’rolli. On Friday night, the headliner was Elvis tribute band JD King Elvis Tribute from Great Britain, preceded by The Troubled Three from Sweden and Tarvo Valm Band.

Even though the ticketed event took place in the castle courtyard, the fun continued throughout the old town.

