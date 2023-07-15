I’m worth mother

Adriel Favela presents “Me vale madre”, a song that expresses in a relaxed way that, even if they call him crazy, he will continue fighting for the love of that woman he wants by his side. This song written by David Valenzuela and Ervey Vargas will be part of the Deluxe version of their first production with Mariachi “Sólo muere si ella se olvida” which will be available on August 24.

The release of this single is accompanied by a video recorded in Bacobampo, Sonora, the place where the singer grew up and which introduces us to the origins of the producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist.

Currently, Adriel Favela is finishing a long and intense promotional tour through: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Bogotá and Miami where the media have embraced this project that has an indisputable quality, thanks to the team of collaborators that support this facet. of the artist who has no limits when it comes to creating music and experimenting.

