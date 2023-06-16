Benbaida criticizes the reforms that transformed the university from a major pole into a small school

Electronic Science – Samir Zaradi Parliamentarian Abdel Rahim Benbaida, a member of the Istiqlal team in the House of Representatives, decided to take off the hat of the politician and wear the hat of the university professor, during the discussion of the university reform file last Monday in the context of the monthly accountability session, based on his experience in the university over 36 years as a student and as a university professor.

Addressing the prime minister, he said, “What kind of reform will I talk about? I am a product of many reforms within the university. I joined Cadi Ayyad University in 2002, and in 2004 the so-called ill-fated reform that ruined the Moroccan university and turned it from a major university pole into a small school fell on us.”

He continued, in a strong critical tone, that the university and education in general were the field of a number of emergency plans, and the situation is that the term “urgent” is used only in the field of the judiciary and the field of urgent medical intervention, to confirm, on the other hand, that education needs deliberation, a true comprehensive vision, and a political actor who is truly aware of the truth. The relationship between science and knowledge and the progress of countries.

Then he recorded that the world today lives on the impact of the models of small countries that were suffering from civil wars yesterday, and resorted in the field of development to education and knowledge and strengthening the capabilities of the teacher and the student, which enabled them to emancipate themselves from the ranks of backwardness and underdevelopment, and to occupy advanced positions today in the field of development.

And he continued in the same direction that the Moroccan university was affecting society, and today it has become affected by society, and it has been humiliated in terms of its position at a time when everything within society is humiliated, to ask, “Why today are we demanding that there be a strong Moroccan university, and at the same time there are many facilities and institutions collapsing?” And society, in turn, is collapsing?, declaring after that that university professors are not angels so as not to be affected, and that this critical discourse senses danger and does not seek to outbid, revealing in this context, “I do not wear the clothes of opposition or the majority, but in this esteemed session I wear patriotism, for the university Morocco is in danger, and therefore we must intervene carefully, and we are well aware of the university reform that we want.”

On the other hand, he reported that after the emergency program and the ominous reform of 2004, the bachelor’s reform came, which was welcomed by university professors despite not being consulted because they constitute the center of the mill in the university. The principle of the continuation of the public service and entrenches the culture of downloading the vision of every official who manages this sector, explaining in this context, “We are not against the reformist touch of any official, but when he leaves and an official comes after him, he cancels what was done previously, and therefore we would like to know whether we are talking about a strategic vision or It is about temperaments, and as a university professor, I cannot engage in a reform and pledge it to students for six months, then surprise them that the bachelor’s system has expired, and therefore it is not surprising that the professors were at a loss and did not know in which school they would enroll students after that, in the second, third or fourth. .

It also did not fail to mention the problems known to colleges with open polarization, such as law, literature, and Sharia, as they depend in their assessment on scientific analysis, and on the formation of a critical vision for the student, but university professors in these colleges found themselves forced to apply the QCM system, because the amphitheater hosts 1,200 students. And more, which does not help to give them critical or analytical questions, and this is what contributed, as he put it, to the loss of a large generation of students, and the transformation of the study into fast food that depends on consumption and rapid digestion, and the development of the cheating process among students, which has become an acquired right that they defend.