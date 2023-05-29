Home » Gang member accused of murdering a police officer in Chalatenango was captured by the Guatemalan police
Guatemalan security forces captured a gang member wanted in El Salvador on Saturday for the murder of a police officer on May 16.

The Salvadoran was identified as Enrique Portillo Landaverde, 27, according to the Guatemalan National Civil Police.

The capture was carried out during an operation in the department of Jutiapa, in the extreme southeast of Guatemala, the same source detailed.

Portillo Landaverde, along with three other gang members arrested on Friday in El Salvador, are accused of murdering police officer Máximo Vásquez, who was conducting a routine patrol in the department of Chalatenango on May 16.

During 2023, Guatemala has captured and expelled more than 30 gang members from El Salvador, according to official data.

