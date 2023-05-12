Home » Garsten sings for the 120th anniversary | News.at
News

by admin
The varied program consists of a mix of traditional and modern choral music. There will be singing together on Saturday, May 13, at 7 p.m. in the Garsten event hall. Support comes from the farmer’s choir LebensKlang, the vocal ensemble Daun und Waun and class 2b of the MS Garsten. Klaus Pfisterer leads through the program, the overall direction lies with choirmaster Thomas Schanovsky. Admission: VK 12 euros/AK 14 euros, tickets from all participating singers and by calling 0650 9433246.

