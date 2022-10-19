Home News Gasparri already under attack on the anti-abortion front. Opposition arises
by admin
MILAN – “I assure you that I do not want to shake the foundations of the Republic”, he tries to dampen Maurizio Gasparri. In fact, the Forza Italia senator says he has a kind of tradition of his own: “As soon as I am re-elected, I re-introduce amendments brought to other legislatures”. Also this time, first day as a senator on 13 October last, among the 18 signed by him there are three but now given the political phase – center-right with traditionalist traction in the government, widespread fears also international for all the topics concerning civil rights – immediately jumped to the eyes.

