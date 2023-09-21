Gates Foundation honors 2023 Goalkeepers Awards winners and announces commitments to advance the Sustainable Development Goals – Capsud.net

Honorees include Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, Bono and activists from Cameroon, Ethiopia and the United States.

NEW YORK, United States of America, September 20, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- At its annual Goalkeepers events, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced this year’s Goalkeepers Global Goals Award winners , recognizing the contributions of six remarkable leaders working in their communities and around the world to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The awards ceremony took place on the evening of September 19, during the week of the United Nations General Assembly. Following this ceremony, an event was held today to discuss current and future efforts to achieve the Global Goals through concrete actions and new approaches to financing for development. Participants included Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President William Ruto of Kenya, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and more than 400 young changemakers from around the world.

Earlier this week, the foundation responded to an alarming reversal in progress toward Global Goal 3 by announcing commitments totaling $200 million to help achieve universal access to family planning products and information. , to accelerate the implementation of health solutions capable of saving lives and to reduce maternal and child mortality.

“Halfway through the SDG deadline, our Goalkeepers report shows that on 18 indicators, ranging from poverty to gender equality, from education to food security, from health to climate, the world is doing wrong path,” said Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation. “But we also see where innovation, investment and the extraordinary work of people around the world passionate about change have the potential to turn the tide, saving the lives of 2 million mothers and babies here 2030.”

The full text of the Goalkeepers Report 2023 can be viewed here:

https://www.gatesfoundation.org/goalkeepers/report/2023-report/

Celebrating the World Goalkeepers

This year’s Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards 2023 Ceremony was hosted by Elaine Welteroth, award-winning journalist, television host and author; in the presence of world leaders, activists and celebrities. The event was marked by special musical performances, including those of Tiwa Savage, Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress; Usha Jey, Tamil dancer and choreographer; Zara Larsson, Swedish singer-songwriter; and the Harlem Gospel Choir.

The next day’s event featured various special guests, including Jon Batiste, American musician and singer; David Oyelowo, actor, director and producer; Titilope Sonuga, Nigerian poet and former laureate; and Sallie Krawcheck, the founder of Ellevest.

“This year’s Goalkeepers Global Goals Award winners show us how human ingenuity and innovation can help tackle some of the world’s toughest challenges,” said Blessing Omakwu, deputy director of global content and campaigns and responsible for Goalkeepers. “Everyone has the power to make a difference in their community, and these courageous and tireless advocates are helping tens of thousands of people lead healthier, more productive lives. »

This year’s awards include:

Le prix Global Goalkeeper Award 2023, recognizes a leader who has driven global progress towards the Global Goals. It was awarded to Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, for defending resilient, equitable and sustainable universal health coverage for all; for integrating the Global Goals into Japan’s Development Cooperation Charter; and for strengthening the global health architecture to prevent future pandemics.

Le prix Campaign Award 2023, rewards a campaign that has raised awareness or developed a community by inspiring action and creating change. It was awarded to The Farmlink Project, founded by Aidan Reilly, Ben Collier and James Kanoff, for its activism and building a community around food equity in the United States. Through its network of more than 600 student scholars and 6,000 volunteers, The Farmlink Project has provided 83 million meals and transferred more than 130 million pounds of nutritious food to communities facing hunger.

The Changemaker Award 2023, recognizes an individual who has inspired change using personal experience or a leadership position. It was awarded to Ashu Martha Agbornyenty for her work in reducing high maternal mortality rates in Cameroon. She writes about the work of midwives and shares her knowledge about pregnancy through her blog, Marthie’s Midwifery Diary. Through her For Mom & Baby Foundation, she and her team organize community workshops and distribute emergency kits containing essential childbirth supplies to pregnant women in crisis areas, thereby reaching 1,000 women and girls in the region since 2021.

The Progress Award 2023, recognizes an individual who supports progress through a scientific, technological, digital or commercial initiative. It was presented to journalist, social entrepreneur, digital innovator and human rights activist Eden Tadesse. Tadesse founded the online platform Invicta, a global impact platform that promotes digital financial inclusion, skills development and access to employment opportunities for urban refugees. More than 35,000 people from 90 countries have registered on Invicta, with 7,000 taking online courses and more than 2,200 refugees finding jobs.

Special Recognition Awards were presented to Rosalynn et Jimmy Carter and to Bono for their tireless work over many decades in support of global health and development.

The price Goalkeepers Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to the former president JImmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, honoring their extraordinary work in disease eradication, mental health, democracy, conflict resolution, human rights and, most notably, the fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) such as Guinea worm, onchocerciasis and malaria. The award was accepted on their behalf by Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center, and Jason Carter, Chairman of the Carter Center Board of Trustees. The price Goalkeepers Voice Award was awarded to Bonofounder of ONE Campaign and (RED), singer of the band U2 and activist, for his significant impact on the progress of the SDGs through advocacy and his ONE and (RED) campaign.

Accelerate progress towards the Global Goals

This week, the Gates Foundation announced the following commitments:

A long-term commitment of up to $100 million to help meet the demand for family planning supplies in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). This funding will go to the UNFPA Supply Partnership to ensure that more women in LMICs can access the contraceptives they need and want, at an affordable price. Contraceptives are essential elements of women’s power and can accelerate progress towards almost all of the SDGs, from ending poverty to improving global health. This commitment comes at a time when the global financing gap for contraceptives is becoming larger, with the potential to cumulatively reach $1 billion by 2030, if we do not preserve funding and provide additional support , including through sustainable financing approaches.

A long-term commitment of $100 million to accelerate access to health products in low- and middle-income countries. This funding will go to Unitaid, doubling the foundation’s previous commitment, to support its work to accelerate the introduction and delivery of new life-saving solutions at an equitable scale, including solutions for maternal and newborn health. Unitaid’s unique approach helps achieve the health targets of the Sustainable Development Goals more quickly. His previous work has provided access to more than 100 innovative health products, including products for HIV, tuberculosis and malaria; the health of women and children; and pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.



About the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Guided by the belief that all lives are of equal value, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, it focuses on improving the health of populations and providing the opportunity to no longer suffer from hunger and extreme poverty. In the United States, it seeks to ensure that all people, especially those with the fewest resources, have access to the opportunities needed to succeed in school and life. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by its CEO, Mark Suzman, under the leadership of co-chairs Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates and the board of directors.

About Goalkeepers

Goalkeepers is the foundation’s campaign to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (global goals). By sharing facts and data related to the Global Goals in the form of an annual report, the Gates Foundation hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders – Goalkeepers who will raise awareness for progress, hold their leaders accountable, and take action to enable global goals to be achieved.

About the Global Goals

At the United Nations headquarters in New York, on September 25, 2015, 193 world leaders committed to achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (global goals). It is a series of ambitious goals and targets aimed at achieving three extraordinary goals by 2030: ending poverty, tackling inequality and injustice, and tackling climate change.

