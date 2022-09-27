Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 27th. Topic: Gathering the Party’s Heart and Public Opinion to Promote the Great Rejuvenation – Documentary of the Party and State Leaders Elected to the 20th Party Congress

Xinhua News Agency reporter

The party’s aspirations, the people’s aspirations, and the public’s expectations.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the election of deputies to the 20th CPC National Congress was successfully completed. Thirty-eight electoral units across the country held party congresses or party representative meetings respectively, and elected 20 deputies to the party’s congress. General Secretary Xi Jinping, together with 51 other party and national party members and leading comrades, were all elected as representatives of the party’s 20th National Congress.

The election of party and state leaders is a reflection of the will of the whole party and the will of the party and the people. It fully reflects the wholehearted support of party members, cadres and the masses of the whole country for the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and their support for the great changes and greatness of China in the past decade. The full affirmation of the achievements and the earnest expectation for the new victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Party and state leaders participated in elections and were elected as representatives to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. They fully promoted inner-party democracy, established a good political orientation, and further demonstrated the new image of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, which greatly inspired the whole party and the whole country. The people of all ethnic groups have the confidence and determination to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

Common will: a strong core to win the heartfelt love of hundreds of millions of people

This is the moment that goes down in history—

On April 22, 2022, the auditorium of Guangxi People’s Hall was brightly lit. Above the rostrum hangs the monogram of the “Communist Party of China Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Representative Conference”, the golden party emblem in the center of the curtain is shining brightly, and ten red flags are arranged on both sides.

At 11 am, the conference announced that Comrade Xi Jinping was unanimously elected as the representative of the 20th Party Congress. In the venue, all the delegates stood up and burst into long warm applause.

666 deputies and 666 votes have gathered the common will of more than 2.5 million party members and more than 150,000 grass-roots party organizations in Guangxi, fully embodying the sincere love of 57 million Zhuangxiang sons and daughters for General Secretary Xi Jinping. Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, we will work hard and act with determination to create a better future with the common will and firm determination.

The ten years since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely unusual and extraordinary in the development process of the cause of the party and the country. rare.

General Secretary Xi Jinping, with the grandeur, foresight, and grand strategy of a Marxist statesman, thinker, and strategist, plans the overall situation at home and abroad, promotes reform, development and stability, internal affairs, foreign affairs, national defense, and governance of the party, the country, and the army. The political wisdom, strategic determination, mission responsibility, feelings for the people, and leadership art of the leaders of the party and the country.

The cadres and people of all ethnic groups in Guangxi said that the most fundamental reason for the historic achievements and historic changes in the cause of the party and the country is that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party is at the helm, and that Xi Jinping has Chinese characteristics in the new era. The scientific guide to socialist ideology.

In the ten years of the new era, the Millennium Well-off Dream has become a reality, the problem of absolute poverty has been solved historically, the balance, coordination and sustainability of economic development have been significantly enhanced, environmental pollution has been fundamentally curbed, and the fight against corruption has achieved an overwhelming victory and comprehensively consolidated… …From the land of Lingnan to the Snow Township of the North, from the western plateau to the coast of the East China Sea, a vibrant and thriving picture of the splendid rivers and mountains spreads across the land of Shenzhou.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the great transformation of the new era in ten years is of milestone significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.

Recalling the scene where he cast a sacred vote for General Secretary Xi Jinping, an advanced individual in poverty alleviation across the country, Yang Ning, Secretary of the General Party Branch and Director of the Village Committee of Jiangmen Village, Rongshui County, Guangxi said: “With General Secretary Xi Jinping’s care and concern, we have It is getting better and better, and is striving for a happier and better life. The unanimous election of General Secretary Xi Jinping is the choice of the times, the choice of history, and the choice of our people from the heart.”

“Come on, work hard, and march again!”

In April 2021, at the beginning of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Guangxi for inspection, went to villages and enterprises, inspected the ecology, asked people’s livelihood, cheered for the cadres and masses in Guangxi, and made a new journey for the new era and the high quality of Guangxi. Development points the way forward.

The news that General Secretary Xi Jinping was elected as the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China spread to Baini Village, Leye County, Guangxi, where Huang Wenxiu, the winner of the “July 1st Medal”, fought before his death.

“Huang Wenxiu’s wish to build a kindergarten has come true, and the village’s sugar orange, camellia and other industries have become more prosperous.” Huang Xu, the first secretary of the village who “takes over the baton” firmly believes that as long as we follow the general secretary and the Party Central Committee wholeheartedly, we ordinary people will definitely be able to Live a good life, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will surely be realized.

A netizen left a message and wrote: General Secretary Xi Jinping is the “first representative” in the hearts of the majority of party members and the masses, and the unanimous election of the general secretary is a vivid portrayal of “the people’s leaders love the people, and the people’s leaders love the people”.

Far-reaching implications: Party and state leaders’ participation in elections forms a demonstration and leading effect

In April 2017, during the critical period of winning a comprehensive well-off society and fighting poverty alleviation, General Secretary Xi Jinping ran for election in Guizhou and was elected as the representative of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Five years later, at an important node in the new journey of modernization, General Secretary Xi Jinping ran for election in Guangxi and was elected as the representative of the 20th Party Congress.

Behind the cordial care and great encouragement, there are far-reaching political considerations of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core.

In November 2021, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China issued the “Notice of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the Election of Deputies to the 20th Party Congress”, making comprehensive arrangements for the election of representatives to the 20th Party Congress. According to the relevant regulations within the party and the spirit of the “Notice”, 52 party and state leaders were nominated by the Party Central Committee as candidates for the Party’s 20th National Congress and participated in the election of the relevant electoral units.

Establish a clear political orientation and demonstrate strong political responsibility.

At a critical moment when the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and marching toward the second centenary goal, party and state leaders, especially General Secretary Xi Jinping and other comrades on the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, took the lead to the frontier. The key provinces for the implementation of major national development strategies such as ethnic areas, old revolutionary base areas, and rural revitalization participated in the election, set an example for leading cadres, and formed the effect of demonstration and leadership.

Leading comrades who are concurrently the secretary of the party committee of a province, region or municipality or secretary of the working committee (party committee) of other electoral units can participate in the election in the province, region or city or the electoral unit serving as the secretary of the working committee (party committee). Leading comrades of the army run for election in the PLA and the Armed Police Force. In principle, other leading comrades shall not run for election in the place of origin, the place where they used to work, or the unit they used to work for.

After General Secretary Xi Jinping was elected as the representative of the 20th Party Congress in Guangxi, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng, and Vice President Wang Qishan visited Gansu, Sichuan, Tibet, Guizhou, Inner Mongolia, Hainan and Jiangsu were elected as representatives of the 20th Party Congress. Leading comrades from other parties and national party members were also successively elected as deputies to the 20th Party Congress in relevant electoral units.

Party and state leaders are elected in relevant electoral units and will participate in group discussions, which are of great significance and far-reaching implications:

It is conducive to in-depth study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply comprehend the decisive significance of “two establishments”, enhance “four consciousnesses”, strengthen “four self-confidences”, and achieve “two maintenances”;

It is conducive to implementing the requirements of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, strengthening and regulating the political life within the party under the new situation, and creating a good political ecology;

It is conducive to strengthening work guidance, based on the new development stage, implementing new development concepts, building a new development pattern, promoting high-quality development, promoting the implementation of major national development strategies, and building a modern socialist country in an all-round way;

It is conducive to close contact with party members and the masses, widely listen to opinions, and further demonstrate a new style and image.

The majority of cadres and the masses said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s election in the frontier ethnic areas reflects the care and love of the Party Central Committee for the frontier ethnic areas, and demonstrates the lofty demeanor of practicing democracy within the party and implementing the requirements of comprehensive and strict governance of the party. The implementation of the development strategy and the comprehensive construction of a socialist modernized country are of great guiding significance. The election of party and state leaders, guiding party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres to respect the party constitution, abide by the party constitution, undergo political experience, exercise party spirit, and strictly abide by political discipline and political rules, is to insist on promoting inner-party democracy, strengthening and regulating the new situation. Vivid practice of political life within the lower party.

One Heart

General Secretary Xi Jinping and other party and state leaders were elected as deputies to the 20th National Congress of the CPC.

This is a heart-warming and affectionate concern, which stimulates the surging enthusiasm of the officer to start a business——

Lin Yuqing, vice principal of Nanxu Town Junior High School, Long’an County, Nanning City, Guangxi, said that the general secretary’s election in Guangxi is a huge incentive for us. In the future, we must live up to the expectations of the general secretary and the Party Central Committee and continue to do our job well. , for the promotion of education in ethnic minority areas.

“The leaders of the party and the state hold us frontier people in their hearts. I have personally witnessed the great changes in the production and life of the Lhoba people under the guidance of the party’s good policies. Our Lhoba people are full of gratitude to the general secretary and the party.” Tibet. Ya Xia, chairman of the Women’s Federation of Nanyi Village, Nanyiluoba Ethnic Township, Milin County said.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping was elected to the 20th National Congress of the Party by unanimous votes, which reflects the loyal support and heartfelt love of the people of all ethnic groups for the people’s leader.” Said, “The general secretary encouraged us to always be the ‘red literary hussars’ on the grasslands. We must continue to take root in the fertile soil of life and use more down-to-earth and wonderful works to spread the good voice of the party across the grasslands.”

This is a leading example of more than one rate, setting a benchmark for strengthening and standardizing the political life within the party——

Liu Lanyi, Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Baiyin Road Street, Chengguan District, Lanzhou City, Gansu Province, said: “General Secretary Xi Jinping’s participation in local elections and group discussions is a vivid interpretation of the implementation of the party’s mass line in the new era. Learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s grassroots For the sake of thinking and thinking of the people and the style of our work, we must rush down to listen to the voices of the people, lift our arms to relieve the people’s worries, and treat the people’s emergencies and hardships as our own family affairs.”

“Party and state leaders went to local elections and gave the majority of party members a party lesson on ‘serious intra-party political life’.” Tian Yan, secretary of the national outstanding county party committee, member of the Standing Committee of the Tongren Municipal Committee of Guizhou and secretary of the Wanshan District Committee, said, “We must be serious Implement systems such as “Several Guidelines on Political Life within the Party under the New Situation”, and make serious and serious political life within the Party become a ‘melting pot’ for tempering the party spirit, a ‘purifier’ for purifying the party spirit, and a ‘golden key’ for solving problems , to contribute to the creation of a clean and upright political ecology.”

This is a future-oriented ideological mobilization, gathering strength for the new era and new journey——

“The election process of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China itself is a profound ideological baptism. From this election, the majority of Party members and cadres can more clearly understand that ‘the Party Central Committee has a core, the whole party has a core, and the party has strength’.” Nanjing Airlines Xu Chuan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Professor of the School of Marxism of the Aerospace University, said that it is necessary to use a more “down-to-earth” explanation to continuously enhance the political, ideological, theoretical and emotional recognition of the leadership of the Communist Party of China and socialism with Chinese characteristics. .

More than 4 years ago, when General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Hainan, he instructed to “make up our minds to develop my country’s seed industry”. You Zhao, a researcher who has been working on rice breeding in Sanya, Hainan, said: “It is necessary to combine scientific research work with the overall situation of national food security, and repay General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee’s concern and care for scientific research workers with better work performance. “

“We believe that under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, everyone’s life will be more dashing.” Living in the hinterland of Xiaoliang Mountain, which “crosses the millennium in one step”, Li Ke, secretary of the “post-90s” village party branch of Xuefeng Village, Mabian Yi Autonomous County, Leshan City, Sichuan He is full of confidence in the future, “On the new journey, our young people must take root at the grassroots level and contribute their youth and strength to the great cause of rural revitalization.”

The majority of cadres and the masses unanimously expressed that they must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, be loyal to the core, support the core, maintain the core, and defend the core, and transform General Secretary Xi Jinping’s concern and encouragement into officers. The powerful driving force for entrepreneurship, with practical actions to welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.

The flag leads the direction, and the mission gathers strength.

The upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important conference to be held at a critical moment when the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey to build a socialist modernized country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. worldwide attention.

The election of deputies to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully completed, laying an important foundation for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Representatives to the 20th Party Congress, including 52 party and state leaders, will bravely shoulder the trust of more than 96 million party members and more than 4.9 million grass-roots party organizations, attend the 20th Party Congress, discuss and decide A series of major issues related to the future development of the party and the country have brought together the majestic forces to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and to win the great victory of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. (Reporters Zhang Xiaosong, Zhu Jichai, Ding Xiaoxi, Huang Yue, Gao Lei)

