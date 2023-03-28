Home News GAVILLA DISMANTLES THAT ASSAULTED PREMISES OF BIGGIE AND TÍO LUQUE « Noticias cde
LUQUE (Special Envoy) Central Investigative Agents carried out two raids this Monday morning and dismantled a dangerous gang of criminals accused of perpetrating violent assaults in various cities of Central and last week at the Biggie and Tío Luque premises, in this city.

The detainees are: Julio Alberto Estigarribia Zorrilla, César Daniel Estigarribia Zorrilla, both with extensive criminal records; Juan Alejandro Benítez Florentín, Walter Damián Benítez Florentín, Willian Ricardo Benítez Zaracho, and the Venezuelan Miguel Ángel Santiago Rojas.

The criminals are accused by the Police as alleged perpetrators of assaults on two Biggie premises, in Luque, and in Fernando de la Mora.

In addition, the same sheaf would have perpetrated another coup at the Tío Luque fast food restaurant, located in Mora, in this city.

The robberies were recorded in the closed circuit recordings of the assaulted premises.

The Investigation agents began the preliminary work and this Monday they carried out four raids in Luque to dismantle the gang of thieves that had the merchants in distress.

The interveners found several pieces of evidence related to the violent assaults perpetrated in recent days at Central businesses.

