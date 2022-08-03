Villas, works of art and a helicopter

After the registration of his name in the register of suspects with the accusations of smuggling and unfaithful declaration, money laundering, self-laundering and fraudulent transfer of values, a maxi seizure of 141 million euros between movable and immovable property was thus triggered for the professional. The Guardia di Finanza, on the orders of the investigating magistrate Alessandra Sabatucci, has seized the architect’s luxurious villa in Roncadalle, in Bresciano, and another in Sardinia. And then works of art by Picasso, Cézanne, De Chirico, Fontana which are included in the catalog of 143 works attributable to Cirillo. The architect’s personal helicopter and € 670,000 in cash are also seized. In addition to bags, jewelry, silverware, bottles of fine wine, cars, motorcycles, agricultural land, a yacht, carpets and over 670 thousand euros in cash. And the personal helicopter. In addition to all the current accounts in the name of the 63-year-old.

The seizure concludes the investigations by the Brescia Economic-Financial Police Unit which took place in recent months following the identification of a helicopter, registered in Russia, for which the customs formalities had not been fulfilled and which led to the discovery of a alleged case of fictitious residence abroad. The professional, born in Treviso but residing in Brescia for 30 years, is under investigation for not having declared income of tens of millions of euros from 2013 to 2019, while maintaining in Italy the center of his family, emotional and economic-patrimonial interests.

Russian citizenship since 2014

In 2014, Putin himself gave him Russian citizenship. “Everyone knows that I lived in Russia for 20 years – Cyril defended himself in February, when his registration in the register of suspects by the Prosecutor of Brescia emerged – In Russia I am proud to have carried out important works, giving work to dozens of Italian companies and bringing the best of Italian excellence to the homes of many of the most important and influential people. With serenity and confidence, however, I have already started to collaborate personally with the judiciary. And I will continue to do so until my position is fully clarified ».