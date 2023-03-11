General Secretary’s Feelings for the People | From “Longing” to “Seven Haves”, Understand the General Secretary’s Concerns about People’s Livelihood

People’s Daily News In the early spring, the golden warm sun shines on the gullies and beams of Luotuowan, Fuping County, Hebei Province, deep in the Taihang Mountains. The warm spring breeze blows every corner of the small mountain village.

In the small courtyard of the villager Gu Baoqing’s house, there were bursts of laughter. Tourists from afar surrounded the old man and listened to her telling the story of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s poverty alleviation.

On December 30, 2012, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Luotuowan Village against the wind and snow. The first households visited were Tang Rongbin and Gu Baoqing’s family.

How much income is there in a year, is there enough food to eat, is there enough quilts for winter, is there enough coal for heating, is it far away for children to go to school, and is it convenient to see a doctor? Pile after piece, the general secretary asked carefully.

Come from the people, always keep the people in your heart. No matter how far he has traveled, the general secretary always puts the people in the highest position in his heart.

“The people’s yearning for a better life is our goal.” On November 15, 2012, when members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 18th CPC Central Committee met with Chinese and foreign journalists, General Secretary Xi Jinping solemnly declared to the world.

Five years later, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the Nineteenth National Congress of the Communist Party of China that there should be education for young children, education for learning, income for work, medical care for illness, care for the old, housing for the weak, and housing for the weak. Fushang keeps making new progress.

Rooted in the people, benefit the people. From “yearning” to “seven haves”, the people’s well-being and the suffering of the masses are the constant concerns of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and they are also practical deployment measures.

Liu Jingbei, vice president of the China Pudong Leadership Academy, said that the “seven haves” focus on the changes in the main contradictions in our society, embody problem-oriented and systematic concepts, run through the entire life cycle of people, and are an all-round improvement of people’s lives . The proposal of “seven haves” can be said to be the sublimation of the dream and expectation of the Chinese nation for thousands of years, and it is also the embodiment of the better life of the contemporary Chinese people. From childcare, education, employment to medical care, pensions, housing, and helping the weak, the policy design is more complete, and the system connection is more precise.

Branches and leaves. “Where do your tourists come from? Are they mainly from the surrounding area or far away? Do you stay in the village?” In 2017, he participated in the discussion of the delegation of Guizhou Province at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The general secretary learned more about flowers in Bozhou District, Zunyi City The development of rural tourism in Mao Village.

“Going to Gacha, how do I get there?” The grasslands in pastoral areas have been “difficult to travel” for a long time, and the general secretary often thinks about it. During the two sessions of the country in 2019, he participated in the deliberation of the Inner Mongolia delegation, and the general secretary asked very detailed questions.

“Look at the new look of the old community.” In 2022, during his inspection tour in Liaoning, the General Secretary visited a remodeled old community in Huanggu District, Shenyang City.

“I have always been concerned about the matter of changing toilets in rural areas.” Small toilets, big people’s livelihood, the general secretary remembers this. Zhenjiang, Jiangsu, Yanbian, Jilin, Jinggangshan, Jiangxi… many visits and concerns.

Caring for the people, General Secretary Xi Jinping turned his deep affection for the people into the most steadfast actions.

“Never leave a poor area or a poor people behind.” Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the general secretary has traveled through mountains and rivers for more than 50 investigations on poverty alleviation work, and traveled to 14 concentrated contiguous areas of extreme poverty, leading hundreds of millions of people to win the victory in human history. The largest battle against poverty.

The feelings of the people are reflected in every word and deed to benefit the people, and run through all aspects of governance.

What the common people care about and what they look forward to, what should be grasped and promoted in the reform. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country has introduced more than 2,000 reform plans, covering various links such as clothing, food, housing, transportation, education, medical care, and pensions.

Ten years of achievements are written in the lights of Wufu Minfeng and Wanjia.

The per capita disposable income of residents across the country has continued to increase; the average life expectancy has increased to 78.2 years; the world‘s largest education system, social security system, and medical and health system have been built… Each achievement reflects the temperature of people’s livelihood in development.

In today’s China, everyone has a sense of gain, happiness, and security that is within reach.

The protection is strong, and Zhang Zhenggang, a widowed and lonely elderly man in Chengguan District, Lanzhou, Gansu, lives comfortably. “With the online service of the virtual nursing home, someone will come to the door with just a phone call, and you can also eat hot meals on order, which is very convenient.”

Dreams come true, Wang Yani, a young teacher at a special education school in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, is full of confidence. She gestured in sign language: “With the encouragement of Grandpa Xi, I realized my dream of becoming a teacher and helping deaf-mute children like me.”

Today’s Camel Bay Village has transformed into a beautiful village. “I used to grow some corn and potatoes, earning 2,000 yuan a year. Now, I can earn 2,000 yuan a month. Better days are yet to come!” Gu Baoqing is full of longing for the future.