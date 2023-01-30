Home News Gennaro Gattuso ceases to be the coach of Valencia
Valencia announced on Monday the end of Gennaro Gattuso as coach of the Spanish team after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract.

“Valencia CF announces that this Monday, January 30, the club and the coach of the first team, Gennaro Gattuso, have decided by mutual agreement to end the contractual relationship that united the Italian coach with the VCF,” the entity stated in a statement. release.

The Italian coach thus ends his journey at the helm of Valencia, barely seven months after taking the reins of the ‘che’ team last June to replace José Bordalás.

The last bad results for Valencia have led to the departure of Gattuso, after winning just one game out of the last ten in the Spanish championship, where he is in 14th position, one point behind the relegation places.

Valencia was also eliminated by Athletic Bilbao last week in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey (3-1) in a poor game and had lost in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid 4-3 on penalties ( 1-1) in early January.

“It is clear that I am responsible for this,” Gattuso said on Sunday after losing 1-0 at Valladolid in LaLiga on Sunday.

The Italian coach also stated that he was aware that his continuity was being questioned and that he would respect any decision made by the club.

Until Valencia finds a substitute, Salvador González ‘Voro’ will take charge of the team, who has already served as interim coach for Valencia on other occasions.

Voro will be in charge of leading the team on Thursday against Real Madrid in the postponed game of the 17th round of the Spanish championship.

Gattuso leaves Valencia, where he had arrived last June for his first experience as a coach in Spain, after training in his country.

The former Italian international stood out as a coach at Napoli, whom he led to the Italian Cup title in 2020.

Gattuso was fired in 2021, after failing to qualify the team for the Champions League.

Signed by Fiorentina that same year, he left the team a few weeks later, without playing any games, due to differences with the entity’s transfer policy.

