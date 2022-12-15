Home News Genoa, a Morandi survivor in the classroom: “Alive by a miracle, buried under the asphalt of the bridge: I’ve been going to the psychologist for four years”
News

Genoa, a Morandi survivor in the classroom: “Alive by a miracle, buried under the asphalt of the bridge: I’ve been going to the psychologist for four years”

by admin
Genoa, a Morandi survivor in the classroom: “Alive by a miracle, buried under the asphalt of the bridge: I’ve been going to the psychologist for four years”

Another dramatic deposition today at the hearing of the trial for the collapse of the Morandi where the survivors of the tragedy of August 14, 2018 parade. Rita Giancristofaro, 45, a marathon runner from Trieste, who spent several days hospitalized at the Galliera, speaks in the courtroom: “My memories are very clear and vivid. We were on holiday in Alnissola and we would (she and her partner Federico Cerne, ndr) had to spend a day as a tourist in Genoa.

See also  Fourth wave of Covid, from Rasi to Ricciardi the proposals of the experts for a more effective green pass

You may also like

Ensure that the medicines enter and leave the...

Christmas tree lit up at the construction site...

Preparations for postgraduate entrance examinations are advancing in...

Ammanniti protagonist of the 2023 reading marathon in...

Beijing Educational Examination Institute: Candidates who have not...

Superbonus: transfers to banks rise to three. Here...

Our city held a press conference to introduce...

Islands in the Amazon River Doomed to Disappear...

Beijing Puhui Health Insurance presents new crown protection...

Maneuver, the majority is absent: Pd, red-green and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy