Another dramatic deposition today at the hearing of the trial for the collapse of the Morandi where the survivors of the tragedy of August 14, 2018 parade. Rita Giancristofaro, 45, a marathon runner from Trieste, who spent several days hospitalized at the Galliera, speaks in the courtroom: “My memories are very clear and vivid. We were on holiday in Alnissola and we would (she and her partner Federico Cerne, ndr) had to spend a day as a tourist in Genoa.