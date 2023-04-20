Get to know the neighborhoods of Cali that will modernize their public lighting

Multiple sectors of Santiago de Cali will have the much-needed renewal of their public lighting with an investment of close to $46,000 million pesos that the District Administration will allocate this year.

There will be 22 neighborhoods, 12 MÍO stations, 7 main roads and 3 city projects in the capital of the Valley that will enjoy the modernization of public lighting with LED technology. Likewise, the attention of 446 requests from the community will be prioritized.

“The modernization of public lighting consists of the change of luminaires that are currently in yellow light for LED luminaires, which not only provide better lighting levels, but also contribute to the reduction of electricity consumption,” explained Diego Fernando Cortés, director of the Special Administrative Unit of Public Services, Uaesp.

“During the Administration of doctor Jorge Iván Ospina, nearly 23,000 LED luminaires have been installed throughout the city. At the end of this year, we estimate to modernize around 42,000 LED luminaires”, the official stated.

“Nobody knows the territory and its lighting needs better than the people of Cali. That is why year after year we are working hand in hand with the community to listen to their requests and align them in the public lighting modernization project”, closed the director of the Uaesp.

The balance defines a total of 20,058 light points intervened throughout the capital of Valle del Cauca.

The prioritization and planning of the zones is carried out from the supervision of public lighting of the Uaesp, while the execution of the projects is the responsibility of Emcali, within the framework of the inter-administrative agreement that the Mayor’s Office has and with this entity.

Cali neighborhoods that will be intervened this year:

1. Normandy.

2. Liberators.

3. Haze.

4. Chiminangos II.

5. Alcazares.

6. fonaviemcali.

7. Alfonso Lopez II.

8. Saavedra Galindo.

9. Junin.

10. Pan-American.

11. The Conquerors.

12. Fenalco Kennedy.

13. The Garden.

14. Alirio Mora Beltran.

15. Laureano Gomez.

16. The Great Lemon Grove.

17. The Jets.

18. The upper Los Chorros sector.

19. At the Cascade.

20. Young village.

21. The leaders.

22. The Backwater.

Road corridors that will be intervened this year:

• 9th Street.

• 25th Street.

• 26th Street.

• 44th Street.

• 70th Street.

• The City of Cali Avenue.

• The Southeast Highway.

• The Cali-Jamundí road.

In addition, Bulevar de Oriente, Parque Pacífico and Parque Turístico Cristo Rey are the city projects in which public lighting with LED technology will be installed.

12 stations of the Eastern Trunk of MÍO between carreras 42 and 56 will be illuminated throughout the “Sky Branch”.

Given:

Requests for the improvement of public lighting can be made through the official communication channels of the Uaesp, which are:

– Email: [email protected]

– Social networks: @uaespcali on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

– Single window: from the Municipal Administrative Center, CAM (Av. 2 Nte. #10-70) or from the Ministry of Culture (Carrera 5 No. 6 – 05, Cultural Center of Cali). Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., continuously.

The request must contain the clear address of the area where the public lighting is to be improved, the full name of the person making the request, a contact number and an email.

Comments