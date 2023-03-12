2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is an important year to lay the foundation for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. During the two sessions of the National People’s Congress, Zumureti Wubuli, a representative of the National People’s Congress, party secretary and director of the Standing Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region People’s Congress, said in an exclusive interview with People’s Daily Online that the functions of the National People’s Congress should be fully utilized to contribute to the promotion of Xinjiang’s practice of Chinese-style modernization .

Zumureti Wubuli, deputy to the National People’s Congress, party secretary and director of the Standing Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region People’s Congress.Photo by Cui Zhijian

People.cn: The work of the people’s congress is an important part of the party’s work. In the next five years, how will the Xinjiang people’s congress carry out the leadership of the party in the whole process and all aspects of work?

Representative of Zumu Reti Wubuli: General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Adhering to the overall leadership of the party is the only way to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.” To do a good job in the work of the Xinjiang People’s Congress in the new era, we must regard upholding the party’s leadership as the primary political principle. The Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Autonomous Region will firmly grasp the position of a political organ, clearly implement the Party’s leadership in all aspects of the work of the People’s Congress, and ensure that the work of the People’s Congress always maintains the correct political direction.One isResolutely defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”. Continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions, and keep in mind the entrustment and forge ahead with gratitude.two isPromote the effective implementation of the party’s decision-making arrangements in the work of the people’s congress. Persist in focusing on the center and the overall situation, plan and promote the work of the people’s congress, and earnestly achieve major and important tasks with the courage to take responsibility and be good at doing things, so that wherever the focus of the party’s work is, the work of the people’s congress will follow up, where the strength will gather, and the role will be played to where.three isStrictly implement the reporting system for instructions. All major issues, important matters, and important tasks must be reported to the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region in a timely manner in accordance with regulations to ensure that the work of the National People’s Congress is always carried out under the leadership of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region.

People.cn: To govern the country according to law, legislation comes first. Comprehensive law-based governance of Xinjiang is inseparable from high-quality legislation. Focusing on the party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era, how will the Xinjiang People’s Congress strengthen and improve local legislation this year, enhance the rigidity and effectiveness of supervision, and provide a strong guarantee for law-based governance of Xinjiang?

Representative of Zumu Reti Wubuli: The next five years will be a critical period for the start of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and it will also be an important period for promoting social stability and long-term stability in Xinjiang. Standing at a new historical starting point, it is a great responsibility and a glorious mission to do a good job in the work of the Xinjiang People’s Congress in the new era. The Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Autonomous Region will adhere to the organic unity of the Party’s leadership, the people being the masters of the country, and the rule of law. It will take promoting the high-quality development of the work of the People’s Congress as a distinct theme, and strive to create a new situation for the work of the Xinjiang People’s Congress with a new atmosphere and new actions.Promote local legislation with high quality. Adhere to and improve the legislative work pattern of party committee leadership, people’s congress leadership, government support, and participation by all parties, further promote scientific legislation, democratic legislation, and law-based legislation, focus on “small-cut” legislation, focus on high-quality determination of legal items, in-depth research and demonstration , Organize the drafting of laws and regulations, extensively solicit opinions, and strictly review meetings to make efforts to continuously enhance the pertinence, applicability and operability of legislation.High-quality and strengthened supervision work. Closely follow the party’s 20th major decision-making and deployment, closely follow the complete and accurate implementation of the party’s Xinjiang governance strategy in the new era, closely follow the urgent, difficult and anxious issues that the people of all ethnic groups are concerned about, implement correct supervision, effective supervision, and supervision in accordance with the law, and ensure high-quality Focus on supervision, use supervision methods, enhance supervision quality and efficiency, and form a joint effort to work hard to strengthen the rigidity and effectiveness of supervision, promote the exercise of powers by various state agencies in accordance with the law, and let the “teeth” of the legal system truly “bite”.

People.cn: In recent years, the Xinjiang People’s Congress has taken the development of people’s democracy throughout the process as the main line, and has achieved remarkable results in promoting innovative development and high-quality development of the work of the People’s Congress. In terms of summarizing, inheriting, improving, and improving, how will the Xinjiang People’s Congress promote the whole process of people’s democracy this year, and provide guarantees for the construction of a socialist Xinjiang with Chinese characteristics in the new era?

Representative of Zumu Reti Wubuli: General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that “the people’s congress system is an important institutional carrier for the realization of people’s democracy in the whole process of our country”. The Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Autonomous Region will conscientiously implement the major concept of people’s democracy throughout the process, ensuring that the voices of the people can be heard in all aspects of the work of the NPC and that people’s participation is involved.One isGuarantee that the people are the masters of the country according to the law. Improve and improve the laws and regulations and institutional mechanisms for the development of people’s democracy in the whole process, actively listen to the voice of the people and respond to their expectations, increase legislation and supervision around hot and difficult issues of people’s livelihood, and promote the resolution of employment, education, medical care, housing, old-age care and other issues through the rule of law. It is a question that the people of the ethnic group worry about.two isImprove the platform and carrier for democratic public opinion expression of the people’s congress. Increase public solicitation of opinions on various draft laws and regulations, make good use of the effective carrier of grassroots legislative contact points, make a fuss about broadening channels, doing a good job of publicity, improving quality and efficiency, and actively asking the needs of the people, asking the people, and asking Law to the people. Adhere to the people-centered development concept, use the proposals of representatives, the opinions of the masses, and the investigation and understanding of the situation as the basis for determining supervision projects, implement open-door supervision, and increase the participation of the people in the supervision work of the people’s congresses.three isGive full play to the role of representatives of the people’s congress. Improve the system for members of the Standing Committee to contact representatives and representatives to contact the masses, promote the standardized construction and efficient operation of the “family station” of representatives, carry out in-depth representative activities, promote the voting system for representatives of people’s livelihood projects, and support and guarantee that representatives perform their duties in accordance with the law. The deputies observe the conditions of the people, pool their opinions, gather their wisdom, and rely on the deputies to do a good job in the work of the people’s congress.

People.cn: “Chinese-style modernization” is one of the buzzwords in this year’s National Two Sessions. In the chapter of promoting Chinese-style modernization in Xinjiang, how will the Xinjiang People’s Congress make new explorations and new contributions?

Representative of Zumu Reti Wubuli: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China scientifically drew a grand blueprint for building a socialist modern country in an all-round way and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, sounding the clarion call of the times for a new journey. The Sixth and Seventh Plenary Sessions of the Tenth Party Committee of the Autonomous Region thoroughly implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and made a comprehensive deployment of the Xinjiang practice of promoting Chinese-style modernization. The Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Autonomous Region will firmly grasp Xinjiang’s strategic positioning in building a powerful modern socialist country, perform its duties in accordance with the law, and take on responsibilities bravely.One isPersist in guiding the work practice of the National People’s Congress with the party’s innovative theory. Persevere in using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to condense the heart and soul, continue to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on upholding and improving the system of people’s congresses, and fully and accurately implement The party’s strategy for governing Xinjiang in the new era continuously enhances the political consciousness, ideological consciousness and action consciousness of promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Xinjiang.two isGive full play to the functions and roles of the National People’s Congress, and contribute to the rule of law to solidly promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Xinjiang. Closely focus on the overall goal of social stability and long-term peace and stability, around the rule of law in Xinjiang, unity and stability in Xinjiang, cultural enrichment in Xinjiang, prosperity of the people, long-term construction of Xinjiang, high-quality development, construction of the core area of ​​the Silk Road Economic Belt, construction of eight major industrial clusters, Deepen reforms, expand opening up, implement innovation-driven development strategies, and normalize the rule of law for anti-terrorism and stability maintenance, etc., identify the position of the National People’s Congress, give full play to the role of the National People’s Congress, improve and improve local laws and regulations that are compatible with Chinese-style modernization, and supervise and support the effective implementation of various tasks , and various statutory duties have been correctly performed, and have contributed to the writing of the Xinjiang chapter of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way.three isClosely follow the positioning requirements of the “four organs” and comprehensively strengthen self-construction. Adhere to political construction as the guide, give full play to the role of the main democratic channel of the people’s congress, strengthen the concept of performing duties according to law, implement the principle of democratic centralism, firmly establish the views of the masses, implement the mass line, comprehensively strengthen the work and construction of the people’s congress in the new era, and continuously improve services and promote The ability and level of Chinese-style modernization.

