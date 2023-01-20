





Give full play to the important role of civilian personnel in combat support and support missions

■Strategic Support Force Political Work Department

As an important part of military personnel, civilian personnel shoulder the mission of combat support and support, and are the new force to support and win future wars. The newly promulgated “Regulations on Civilian Personnel of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army” (hereinafter referred to as the “Regulations”) and related supporting policies thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the military and implement the strategy of strengthening the military with talents in the new era. The goal path and practice norms are of great significance to improving the quality and efficiency of preparing for war.

The great cause of strengthening the army in the new era, giving civilian personnel new connotations to the mission of fighting

A strong army can ensure national security, and only a war can stop wars. Civilian personnel were born to prepare for war, grew up in the reform and strengthen the army, and are striding forward to realize the new journey of achieving the centennial goal of the army. They shoulder more and more mission responsibilities and carry more and more expectations. Team building ushered in a once-in-a-lifetime historical opportunity.

Civilian personnel are indispensable for preparing for war and practicing the clarion call. With the in-depth development of the new military revolution in the world and the profound changes in the form of war and combat style, developed countries generally deploy and use civilian personnel as an important combat support force, and civilian personnel have become an important human resource of the modern army. At present, the security challenges facing our country are very serious and complex, and we must step up preparations for military struggles and comprehensively improve the quality and level of war preparations. This requires keeping up with the trend of military development, building a modern military power system, integrating civilian personnel into all aspects and the entire process of military training and preparation, so that the vitality of all elements of combat effectiveness can be rushed, and the source of military modernization can fully flow.

As technological innovation seizes the forefront, civilian personnel have a lot to do. Through continuous efforts, our army’s scientific and technological innovation capabilities have been greatly improved, but there is still a gap between national security needs and the world‘s advanced level. In particular, scientific and technological innovation forces are not sufficient enough, and there is an urgent need to build a large-scale, reasonable structure, and high-quality innovative talent team. , To create a highland of talents for the purpose of seeking a competitive advantage in military technology. Civilian personnel have high educational background, new knowledge structure, good professional quality, abundant innovation vitality and creative potential, and can provide continuous and stable intellectual output for scientific and technological innovation. important new force.

Co-construction and sharing of human resources, civilian personnel have unique advantages. my country is a country with a large number of human resources, and there are tens of millions of high-quality professionals of various types. The implementation of the civilian personnel system can build a bridge for the flow of human resources between the military and the localities, and efficiently develop and utilize human resources. Civilian personnel have unique advantages in promoting the compatible development of military talents and local talents, and helping to build a large national defense talent pattern. They can more flexibly adapt to market demand, better reflect the law of talent value, and are conducive to the deep use of social resources for military selection. Introduce excellent talents and provide the military with market-oriented employment methods through market-oriented means.

The stage for strengthening the military is broad, and civilian personnel are emerging. Civilian personnel can not only provide support and guarantee for forward combat operations, but also independently undertake non-contact combat tasks. They play an irreplaceable and important role in preparing for war and are a new growth pole for combat effectiveness. In the process of deepening the reform of national defense and the military, the status and role of civilian personnel has been continuously highlighted, and many outstanding talents have come to the fore. As modern warfare becomes more and more intelligent, unmanned, and non-contact, civilian personnel will be deeply integrated into the combat support chain, play a backbone role, and become an important force in promoting a strong army and winning future wars.

Systematically deepening reforms and creating a new pattern of civil servants leading the construction by fighting

The institutional system is the foundation of talent construction and development. The “Regulations” and related supporting policies firmly grasp the only fundamental standard of combat effectiveness, highlight and strengthen the military’s clear direction in combat, and system design related supporting measures, providing a strong institutional guarantee for giving full play to the role of civilian personnel.

“Empowerment” – the function of combat is clearer. The “Regulations” accurately grasp the fundamental nature of civilian personnel whose surname is the army, and fully express the original clause “according to needs, participate in military training and non-combat military operations, and undertake corresponding combat support and support tasks” as “according to needs, participate in military training and Combat readiness on duty” and “according to needs, undertake support and support tasks in combat and military operations with a combat background, as well as participate in non-combat military operations”, strengthen the war-oriented orientation, clarify the missions and tasks of civilian personnel, and clarify the differences with active duty The boundaries of military post responsibilities are conducive to the use of civilian personnel by the army in accordance with the law, and better play their role in supporting war preparations and fighting.

“Naxian” – attracting talents for the war is more efficient. A country is built on talent, and an army is strong on talent. The new civilian personnel system focuses on gathering talents from all over the world, and establishes a recruitment and employment system that combines open recruitment, direct introduction, and special recruitment. Optimize and improve the public recruitment method, adjust the unified written examination from the military’s independent organization to the military-civilian joint organization, and incorporate it into the national talent competition and selection system; expand the scope of direct introduction and exemption from written examinations, and build “double first-class” universities or doctoral students in disciplines , professionals with unique expertise and special skills, and other urgently needed talents are included in the scope of direct introduction, and it is clarified that “double first-class” construction universities or graduate students of science, engineering and medicine in construction disciplines can directly participate in interviews without written examinations, optimize the steps of the process, and improve preparations Efficiency in recruiting talents in war; explore new ways of special recruitment, recruit excellent retired soldiers who are needed by the army and have excellent military literacy to civilian positions, let familiar people continue to do familiar things, make good use of the army’s talent stock, and improve Military human resources development and use benefits.

“Energy storage” – to be more solid in educating people for war. The new civilian personnel system focuses on educating people for combat, and has established a training system that focuses on initial job training, promotion training, and job training, and runs through the entire career process of civilian personnel and the entire chain of service preparation. Optimize the initial training, ensure the training effect with sufficient time, effectively enhance the military flavor and strong combat flavor, and lay a solid foundation for the military and political quality of long-term and stable service troops; increase the promotion training, strictly control the appointment, and consolidate the leadership and management capabilities of each rank and professional and technical capabilities, and continue to cultivate the backbone of the military; integrate job training, open up channels for civilian personnel to upgrade their academic qualifications, clarify that participating in military missions should organize mission training, standardize participation in scientific research exchanges, engage in postdoctoral research, etc., and comprehensively improve The ability of civilian personnel to serve and win.

“Concentrate your heart” – the direction of war is more distinct. The “Regulations” and related supporting policies focus on reflecting the value contribution of civilian personnel engaged in military labor, actively promote the coordination and balance of treatment guarantees and the national and military-related personnel treatment systems, and effectively stimulate the vitality of civilian personnel to support war preparations and serve to win. Improve the salary distribution system with the characteristics of the times, adopt an open and flexible salary method with comparative advantages for technology-intensive units, high-tech talents, etc., clearly purchase relevant insurance for important talents, and introduce incentives to enjoy the benefits of transformation of scientific and technological achievements Measures to encourage scientific and technological innovation with “preferential treatment for excellent talents and excellent performance awards”; deeply integrate into the national social security system, improve and optimize policies and systems such as on-the-job and post-retirement medical treatment, enjoyment of local affordable housing, settlement of different types and regions, and compensation standards for casualties , To further relieve the worries of civilian personnel serving and preparing for war.

High-quality implementation, injecting new momentum into civilian personnel to fight

The vitality of the system lies in its execution. With the introduction of the new system and system, the construction of civilian personnel has reached a new starting point. We must, with a sense of urgency that no one waits for the time and seize the day and night, work hard, build for the battle, promote the implementation of reforms with high quality, and create a new situation in the construction of civilian personnel. .

Increase the intensity of attracting talents and continuously expand the talent team. Gathering talents should be a battle, and attracting talents should be done properly. Only by firmly establishing the concept of great talents and constantly exploring innovative models and mechanisms can we introduce and gather outstanding talents. It is necessary to expand the scale of talent introduction, adhere to the guidance of combat needs, conform to the development of the situation and tasks, scientifically formulate job plans, reasonably grasp the recruitment rhythm, and quickly replenish high-quality professional talents. Highlight the key points of talent introduction, focus on high-quality and advanced talents, make good use of the direct introduction fast track to select seedlings and pinch top talents, and open up the “last mile” of precise talent recruitment. Strengthen the momentum of talent introduction, widely use new media platforms to publicize and promote, talk about the great cause of strengthening the army and the feelings of family and country, talk about mission responsibility and development prospects, guide the majority of aspiring young people to actively join the civilian staff, and improve the ability to supply talents for war preparations.

Pay attention to practical experience and forge excellent winning skills. Career is the fertile ground for success, and practice is the platform for hardening. Cultivate the ability to dare to go beyond, consciously arrange civilian personnel to participate in major military tasks, major scientific research, and important special work, keep a close eye on powerful enemies and strengthen actual combat training, and forge a backbone that can play a key role at critical moments. Cultivate scientific and technological capabilities for innovation and breakthroughs, improve and implement systems and mechanisms such as “revealing the list and taking command” and “horse racing”, encourage civilian personnel to participate in major projects, compete shoulder to shoulder in cutting-edge fields, and transform innovation into combat effectiveness. Cultivate support capabilities to support victory, give full play to the advantages and disadvantages of civilian personnel, build a professional support team, and improve the ability to serve and prepare for war.

Deepen systematic training and improve the professional quality of winning battles. Implement the new training system, strengthen combat-led training, take meeting the needs of the future battlefield as a political responsibility, insist on training what the troops need, and make up for what is lacking in combat literacy, and effectively improve the combat support and support capabilities of civilian personnel. Adhere to the problem and force it, take whether the troops are welcome and whether they have completed the task well as the touchstone for testing the quality of training, turn the weak points of ability into key training directions, and guide civilian personnel to better serve and win. Focus on improving quality and efficiency, adhere to the path of educating people with high-quality development as the connotation, make good use of high-quality military and local resources, expand educational exchange channels, enrich training content, and promote the upgrading of ability and quality.

Adhere to positive incentives to stimulate the internal motivation of a strong army. Strengthen the concept of serving talents, and continuously stimulate the vitality and motivation of civilian personnel to devote themselves to the cause of strengthening the military through the evaluation of the focus on winning, the praise of the responsibility, and the preferential treatment of innovation and creation. Make good use of the assessment baton, organize the assessment of civilian personnel with high standards, realize the linking of assessment results with promotion, salary, dismissal and dismissal, etc., and strengthen the rigidity of assessment and the leverage effect on the career development of civilian personnel. Make full use of incentive policies to commend and reward civil servants who have outstanding performance, are responsible for their responsibilities, and gather strength to strengthen the army, and effectively establish a good orientation for those who are promising and those who are excellent are given priority. Establish a support mechanism that encourages innovation and tolerates failure, and provides remuneration guarantees that are commensurate with the status and role of civilian personnel, so that civilian personnel can concentrate on developing their combat capabilities and boldly explore in technological innovation. The majestic power to win.



