At the “Cantieri Marina San Giorgio” Goletta Verde presented the results of the microbiological analyzes carried out along the coasts of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Ten points were sampled by the volunteers of the Goletta Verde along the coasts of Friuli Venezia Giulia on the day of August 1st: three points were sampled in the province of Trieste, as many in that of Gorizia and four in that of Udine.

In total, four mouths, five points in the sea and one point in the Marano lagoon were sampled.

The data were presented by the spokesman for Goletta Verde, Stefano Raimondi, and by Martina Bellucci of Legambiente Friuli Venezia Giulia.

This year the Goletta Verde, together with the protection of biodiversity, highlights the fight against the climate crisis, the strengthening of the system of protected areas and the promotion of renewables, starting with offshore wind.

The detail of the analyzes

The samplings of Goletta Verde are not intended to replace the official data on bathing but complement the work carried out by the competent authorities.

If, in fact, the Arpa data are the only ones that determine the bathing ability of a stretch of coast following repeated analyzes in the summer period, the analyzes of Goletta Verde instead have another objective which is to identify the criticalities due to poor purification of wastewater in specific points, such as mouths, canals and waterways, the main vehicle with which pollution, generated by insufficient purification, reaches the sea.

Only one point was judged to be heavily polluted according to the judgment of Goletta Verde and it is the mouth of the Rio Fugnan, between via Battisti and the intersection with Largo Caduti per la Libertà in the municipality of Muggia in the province of Trieste.

Another sore point is the information for bathers: only in one of the ten monitored points was the information sign on the quality of the water, which has been required by law for years, been reported by the volunteers of Goletta Verde.

The other points monitored by Goletta Verde, found to be within the legal limits, are: the beach of Viale Miramare in the municipality of Trieste; the beach of Sistiana in the municipality of Duino Aurisina; the free beach in Marina Julia in Monfalcone; the mouth of the Isonzo river in Punta Sdobba in Grado; the beach of viale del Sole in Grado; the mouth of the Stella river in Precenicco; at the discharge of the Lignano Sabbiadoro treatment plant; the promenade of Lignano Sabbiadoro and the mouth of the Tagliamento river in Lignano Sabbiadoro.

“We thank the volunteers of Goletta Verde who every year monitor the critical points of the Friulian and Julian coasts to verify the quality of the waters of our seas – says Martina Bellucci of Legambiente Friuli Venezia Giulia – The Rio Fugnan in Trieste is a known criticality to everyone and lately the administrations have put their hand to the purification plants and the collection of the sewer network.

The direction is the right one but more needs to be done so that the coasts of our territory make the definitive leap in quality “.

“The results of the microbiological analyzes on the waters of the Friuli Venezia Giulia coasts, carried out by Goletta Verde, give hope even if the front of the purification infrastructures and the sewerage network need to be improved.

And on this front, the failure to use PNRR funds to make efficient or increase the purification plants represents a missed opportunity – says Stefano Raimondi, spokesman for Goletta Verde.

It is true, there is only one point beyond the legal limits but it has been monitored for years and has been polluted several times. Fortunately, the administrations have also begun to work to solve this criticality, our invitation is not to stop. Because protecting water from discharges, making purification plants and sewage systems more efficient means safeguarding our seas and their biodiversity.

The higher the level of biodiversity and the higher the protection of marine ecosystems will be, Friuli Venezia Giulia can do more on this point: there is only one marine protected area, too little for the objective of 30% of protected areas, at sea and on land, which Europe asks of the whole country ”.

The water emergency in lower Friuli

The presentation of the Goletta Verde data was preceded by a round table on the theme “The water emergency in the lower Friuli area”.

Chiara Calligaris, researcher at the University of Trieste, Department of Mathematics and Geosciences, Antonella Zanello of Arpa Fvg, Armando Di Nardo, director of the Consortium for the reclamation of the Friulian plain, the mayors of San Giorgio di Nogaro and Cervignano attended.

The interventions were coordinated by the journalist Elisa Cozzarini. Alessandra Testa, coordinator of the Legambiente FVG working group on water, introduced the works by recalling the Decree declaring a state of emergency in the Region and which, among the measures, intervenes belatedly on the regulation of continuous jet artesian wells.

“We hope that the working table set up by the Region will follow a regulation – declared Sandro Cargnelutti, president of Legambiente Friuli Venezia Giulia. We do not agree, however, on the elimination of the minimum vital flow in the event of an emergency or the construction, with limited exceptions, of reservoirs.

It is important – concludes Cargnelutti – to link the emergency responses necessary to structural interventions that have a temporal projection to 2030 and 2050. Projections that require a specific plan for mitigation and adaptation to the climate crisis.

Reducing the pressures and waste of water resources, operating within limits, promoting the reuse and recycling of water, strengthening the knowledge base and predictive modeling, promoting natural solutions in the management of river corridors are some of the expected objectives.