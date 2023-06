The city of Wels closed the financial year 2022 with a record result and a surplus of 36.7 million euros. Above all, the city brought in additional income due to the good economy and the inflation-related increase in tax revenue. The Wels economy with its national and international companies contributed 49.6 million euros to the city budget (an increase of 9.5 percent compared to the Corona year 2021).

