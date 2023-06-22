Luis Córdova receives a wink from Bulgarian football and Cuenca opens the possibility of strengthening

Luis Córdova, center back and U20 national team, has the formal offer to go to Bulgarian football. Photo @DCuencaOficial

Luis Saritama, sports director of the ‘Expreso Austral’, left open the possibility of adding a reinforcement for the second stage of the LigaPro Serie A.

Complying with the projected flows in the Economic Control gives the Club the option of strengthening itself in some line. In addition, there is a formal offer for the center-back Luis Córdova, from Etar Veliko Tarnovo, from the Bulgarian First Division.

Carlos Ischia is satisfied with the squad he has. He wishes to have them all by the second semester. Saritama points out that during this week they will look for solutions to particular situations with some players. One of them is Lucas Mancinelli with whom they have a pending debt from previous years.

The Morlaco sports director ruled out formal proposals such as Luis Córdova’s about other Club players. At the moment the idea is to keep the entire squad and discuss with the coaching staff whether or not the arrival of another player is convenient.

The priority is that the current squad is up to date and works calmly starting from the mini preseason that will start on June 30. Advance that they are going for the second month of debt. They hope to comply with the percentage of television rights they receive corresponding to the 2023 season.

To obtain income, they study alternatives with the Marketing department. One of them is to organize a tribute match to footballers who were part of the team that won the title in 2004.

The coaching staff wants to play three to four friendlies prior to the start of the second stage. The first confirmed preparation is against Orense, on July 15.

