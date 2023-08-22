GOP Governor Greg Abbott Admits Border Buoys Moved to US Territory After Allegations of Crossing into Mexico

Governor Greg Abbott Admits Border Buoys Moved to US Territory Amid Accusations of Straying Into Mexico

(CNN) – In a surprising turn of events, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has admitted that the controversial border buoys deployed in the state will be moved to US territory after accusations that they had strayed into Mexican territory. This comes after Abbott recently blamed President Joe Biden for the border crisis in Texas.

Addressing the allegations, Abbott stated, “There were allegations that the buoys drifted to the Mexican side, so out of an abundance of caution, Texas backed off and moved the buoys to a location where it is clear they are on the United States side and not the Mexico side.” These remarks were made during a border security press conference held at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, against the backdrop of a barbed wire-lined shipping container wall.

The statements from Abbott come shortly after a federal court affirmed that a study conducted by the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) found that approximately 80% of the border buoys were installed in Mexican territory. The IBWC is responsible for administering the treaties on borders and waters between the US and Mexico.

Texas had initially deployed the buoys in the Rio Grande River as part of Abbott’s border security initiative, known as Operation Lone Star. However, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit last month, demanding the removal of the border barriers and seeking an injunction against any future construction of floating booms.

The press conference held at Shelby Park is significant because the Eagle Pass City Council recently rescinded the affidavit that provided Operation Lone Star access and authority to detain migrants in the park. As a result, an increasing number of Eagle Pass residents have expressed their desire for Governor Abbott to leave their public park.

Governors from other Republican-led states, including Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, were present at the press conference. These governors have sent resources and personnel to support Operation Lone Star at the southern border.

Prior to the press conference, Abbott posted a video on social media claiming that Operation Lone Star is effectively deterring illegal immigration in Eagle Pass. However, CNN teams on the ground have observed in recent weeks that the barriers deployed by Abbott have not deterred migrants from crossing. Instead, Texas agents stationed by the barbed wire fence and shipping containers instruct migrants to walk south, into the river’s waters, before allowing them to surrender to Texas authorities.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 am (Miami time) in a federal court in Austin, Texas to address the ongoing legal issues surrounding Operation Lone Star.

The decision to move the border buoys to US territory raises questions about the effectiveness of Governor Abbott’s border security measures and adds to the ongoing debate surrounding immigration policies in the United States. As the situation continues to unfold, further developments in the legal proceedings and public opinion can be expected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

